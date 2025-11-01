Angels Predicted to Show Interest in Cy Young Winning Pitcher in Blockbuster Trade
The Athletic's Jim Bowden pegged the Los Angeles Angels one of several teams who would be most interested in former Cy Young award winner Sandy Alcantara this offseason.
The Angels are in need of starting pitchers following the free agency departures of Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks, and could have used an upgrade in that department even if they still had control over the two.
Angels starters had a 4.91 ERA in 2025, which ranked worst in the American League and 28th across MLB. An addition like Alcantara would immediately make a difference in their rotation, and would potentially be their best option in the rotation.
Alcantara had a rough 2025 season after missing 2024 with injury, posting a 5.36 ERA through his 31 starts this season. Despite his poor numbers — which trended down from 2023 in nearly every regard — Alcantara had a solid back half of the season. His ERA sat at 7.22 at the All-Star break, and he managed some solid starts for the remainder of the season to drop his ERA by nearly two runs in as many months.
"The Marlins hold a team option for Alcantara for 2027, so he’s under team control for two more seasons," wrote Bowden. "If Miami doesn’t get the asking price it wants this winter, the team will just hold onto him until next year’s trade deadline, giving him further time to get back to his accustomed level of dominance. Teams likely to have interest include the Red Sox, Angels, Astros, Orioles and Yankees."
Prior to his injury, Alcantara served as a key piece to the Marlins' rotation for a couple years. He broke out in 2019 with his first All-Star appearance and a 3.88 ERA, and returned in his next full season in 2021 with a 3.19 mark. He made his second All-Star Game in 2022, and won the NL Cy Young award with a 2.28 ERA through 228.2 innings pitched.
The Angels need starting pitching more than ever in 2026, and trading for a pitcher who has proven himself in the big leagues would be a step up for a struggling Angels rotation.
