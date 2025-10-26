Angels' Rising Star Played With Fear He Was Going to Get Sent Down to Minor Leagues
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe had a rough second half of the 2025 season, and revealed he was worried about being sent to Triple-A Salt Lake during his slump.
O'Hoppe got off to a solid start in the first half of the season, hitting 17 home runs and posting an OPS of .722 through June, however struggled to maintain his form into the second half of the season.
He struggled massively in the final few months of the season, however, ending the 2025 season with 19 home runs and an OPS of .629. The catcher had a batting average below .150 in each of the final two months of the season.
“Especially when it got really bad in the second half, you’re coming in thinking you’re gonna get pulled in the office and shipped out to Utah,” O’Hoppe said. “Those thoughts go through your head.
“If anyone who struggles like I did and says it doesn’t go through their head, they’re lying to you. I 100 percent thought that, and that was tough.”
More news: Veteran Announces Immediate Retirement After One Year in Angels Organization
O'Hoppe also had a rough season behind the plate, ending 2025 with a fielding run value of minus-11, which ranked third worst among catchers in MLB.
The 25-year-old catcher's struggles at the plate are largely in part due to his extraordinarily high strikeout rate, which climbed to 30.8 percent from 29.7 percent last season. His strikeout rate placed him in the bottom four percent of batters in MLB, and was second worst among Angels with more than 100 games played this season.
While he had his struggles in 2025, O'Hoppe is already looking forward to next season, and will look to make much more of an impact as one of the young stars on this Halos team.
More news: Vladimir Guerrero Jr Reveals He Never Received Offer From Angels
“I don’t want to sound like I’m being a huge advocate for big things to come, but I do know I’m going to show up to spring training in a much better headspace,” O'Hoppe said. “Just looking forward to getting back to being myself.”
With the Angels due for some big changes under new manager Kurt Suzuki in 2026, they will hope O'Hoppe can find his stride and continue to serve as an important piece for the franchise.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.