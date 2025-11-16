Angels Were Interested in Top Starting Pitcher at Trade Deadline, Could Try This Offseason

The Los Angeles Angels need plenty of pitching reinforcements this winter, as they are short a couple of starters and need several relievers to put out a serviceable bullpen.

Kyle Hendricks and Tyler Anderson entered free agency after the end of the 2025 season, with the former announcing his retirement, leaving the Angels with just Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano and Reid Detmers in their rotation for 2026.

The Angels had interest in several pitchers at the trade deadline, but didn't pull the trigger on any starting pitchers. With their rotation depleted, though, they may look back at a pitcher they had their eyes on at the deadline: The Minnesota Twins' Joe Ryan.

More news: Angels Pitcher Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB



"When the Twins were unloading everyone at the deadline over the summer, they hung on to Ryan, despite fielding offers for him.," The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher wrote. "The Angels had some interest then.

"Ryan is 29 and has a career 3.79 ERA, including a 3.42 mark last season, so the Twins aren’t going to give him away. Ryan is under control for two more seasons. A deal would cost the Angels two or three prospects, and at least one top prospect.

"One of the biggest appeals of Ryan is that he doesn’t walk people. The Angels desperately need to cut down on the free passes they issue."

More news: Perry Minasian's Contract Status Will Influence Angels' Offseason Plans



Ryan, 29, made his first All-Star Game in 2025, posting a career-best season in his fifth year in the majors. His 3.42 ERA marked the best of his career, and he pitched 171.0 innings over the course of the season. He fell just six strikeouts shy of 200, and posted his fourth season with an ERA+ north of league average.

As far as prospects for the deal go, most of the Angels' top prospects are either freshly drafted or MLB-ready. The Halos' farm system is currently among the weakest in the majors, and they would be further depleting their number of top prospects if they pursued this deal.

If they're unable to bring in a couple of free agents to round out their rotation, though, a deal for Ryan may not be out of reach.

Latest Angels News

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.