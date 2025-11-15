Angels Pitcher Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB

After reports came out he would retire earlier in the week, starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks announced his retirement from MLB on Friday.

Hendricks spent 12 seasons in MLB, spending 11 of those with the Chicago Cubs and the final season with the Los Angeles Angels. Hendricks was a key component of the Cubs' World Series winning side in 2016, ending a 108-year drought for the North Siders.

Kyle Hendricks has announced his retirement after 12 Major League seasons.



As a member of the 2016 Cubs, Hendricks led MLB with a 2.13 ERA and was part of the World Series championship team that snapped a 108-year drought.



He tossed 7.1 innings of 2-hit ball in the 2016 NLCS…

Hendricks signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal with the Angels before the 2025 season, and remained in the rotation throughout the duration of the season. He made 31 starts — the most he had managed since 2021 — and posted a 4.76 ERA through 164.2 innings. He struck out 114 batters, which is also the most he had recorded since 2021.

His eight wins with the Halos in 2025 were enough to push him past 100 for his career. He finished his MLB career with an all-time record of 105-91.

He began his MLB career in 2014, placing seventh in Rookie of the Year voting after posting a 2.46 ERA through 13 starrts. He had his first full season in 2015, making 32 starts with a 3.95 ERA and cementing himself in the Cubs' rotation.

Hendricks had his best season in 2016, posting an MLB-leading 2.13 ERA and leading the league with a staggering 196 ERA+. It was the only season in which Hendricks managed a WHIP below 1.000, the other being the shortened 2020 season. He placed third in Cy Young voting that season, and received MVP votes for the only time in his career.

The only other time Hendricks placed in Cy Young voting came in 2020, when he placed ninth. He led the majors in walks per nine innings with a mark of 0.9, and also boasted the best strikeout to walk ratio in the National League with 8.00 strikeouts per free pass.

Through his 12 years playing at the highest level, Hendricks maintained a 3.79 ERA and logged 1,745 innings on the mound. He struck out 1,373 batters throughout his career, and accrued 23.8 bWAR during his time in MLB.

