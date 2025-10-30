Former Angels Communications Director Scathes 'Ego First' Albert Pujols
The Angels interviewed future Hall of Fame slugger Albert Pujols for their managerial vacancy earlier this month. The job ultimately went to Kurt Suzuki, but Pujols walked away undeterred.
According to multiple reports, Pujols is now among the finalists for the San Diego Padres' managerial vacancy. Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported Wednesday that Pujols' latest in-person interview lasted nine and a half hours.
If that makes Pujols the favorite to manage in San Diego next year, at least one former Angels official wouldn't be upset with this turn of events for her former team.
Nancy Mazmanian, the Angels' communications director from 1998-2009, wrote on Twitter/X on Wednesday: "Good luck, Padres. You will need it...Ego first..."
Ruben Niebla and Nick Hundley are also finalists for the Padres' managerial vacancy, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.
Pujols, 45, hit 222 of his 703 career home runs with the Angels from 2012-21. He was the first known candidate to interview for the manager's job after the team declined Ron Washington's option for 2026.
Asked in spring training if he'd like to manage in the majors, Pujols said: “Yeah, I think why not. I think if the opportunity is right one day, I think I’ll be ready for that.”
A three-time National League Most Valuable Player and future Hall of Famer, Pujols managed Leones del Escogido to the Dominican Winter League championship earlier this year. His next MLB manager's job will be his first.
Mazmanian's tenure with the Angels did not overlap with that of Pujols, who remained with the team as a special assistant after his 2022 retirement under the terms of his 10-year personal services contract.
She isn't the only one who is skeptical Pujols would be a good fit for the Padres.
Former Padres Gold Glove-winning outfielder Mike Cameron shared his own concerns about Pujols on a recent episode of Friar Territory.
"The players will say if you're hiring someone of Albert's status it means that you're trying to glorify this spot, this particular guy, and (the Padres) don't need that right now," Cameron told Kyle Glaser. "They just need a leader who can corral everyone ... so the players can just go out and play and not talk about their manager every single day."
Suffice it to say that if Pujols gets the job in San Diego, he'll have to answer to a fair share of criticism even before he manages his first game.
