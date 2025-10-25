Veteran Announces Immediate Retirement After One Year in Angels Organization
After one season in the Angels organization, Travis Blankenhorn announced his retirement from professional baseball in an Instagram post Wednesday.
"After 11 incredible seasons in professional baseball, I’ve decided to hang up the spikes," Blankenhorn wrote. "This game has been a part of my life for as long as I can remember, and it’s given me more than I ever could’ve imagined."
A former third-round draft pick by the Minnesota Twins in 2015, Blankenhorn spent parts of four seasons in the minor leagues before making his debut with the Twins in September 2020.
Blankenhorn, 29, went on to play parts of five seasons with Minnesota (2020-21), the New York Mets (2021-22) and Washington Nationals (2023-24).
In 49 games played at the major league level, Blankenhorn slashed .154/.230/.264 with two home runs and 10 RBIs.
“From getting drafted as a kid with a dream, to playing in the big leagues with the Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, and Washington Nationals, every stop, every teammate, and every challenge shaped me into the person I am today,” he wrote on Instagram. “I had the privilege of being part of six amazing organizations, meeting lifelong friends, and competing alongside some of the best players and people in the game.
"There were high moments I’ll never forget and plenty of tough ones that taught me even more. Through it all, I’ve been surrounded by incredible support: my family, friends, coaches, teammates, and fans who believed in me every step of the way. I’ll always be grateful for that.
"Baseball was my dream come true, and I’ll always carry those memories with me. Thank you to everyone who helped make the journey so special.”
The Angels signed Blankenhorn to a minor league contract in March. He appeared in two spring training games, going 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout.
Blankenhorn began the season with Double-A Rocket City, and remained with the Trash Pandas the rest of the season. He slashed .188/.288/.353 with the Trash Pandas, with eight home runs and 23 RBIs in 62 games.
A native of Pottsville, Pennsylvania, Blankenhorn spent most of the 2024 season with the Rochester Red Wings, a Washington Nationals affiliate. He was named Most Valuable Player in the first half of last season after hitting 19 home runs, driving in 59 runs, and achieving an on-base percentage of .309.
That wasn't enough to land him an invitation to a big league camp in 2025. Blankenhorn was briefly under contract to a Mexican League club before signing with the Angels.
