Angels Prospect Chris Cortez Talks with Angels On SI

Chris Cortez is one of the most interesting Angels prospects. He might be a starter. He might be a reliever. But no matter which role he takes on, he will bring serious heat and attack hitters one at a time.

Cortez was the Angels second round pick in the 2024 draft following a stellar season at Texas A&M. While pitching in the toughest conference in all of baseball, he put up video game like numbers. 102 strikeouts in 64.2 innings is pure dominance.

Chris started 3 of the 25 games in which he appeared his last year in College Station and the Angels have moved him back to being a starter in the minors. Last year he tallied 114 strikeouts in 113.2 innings. Despite the huge jump in workload, Cortez maintained his velocity and movement very well over the second half of the season.

He took some time to speak with me from Tempe, Arizona today. Chris is already in training mode and looking forward to the 2026 season. Please excuse my ghost like appearance and enjoy the chat.

Chris Cortez could be a very fast mover in the Angels system.

Cortez brings the type of velocity and spin rate few other prospects can match. And he's on a team that is known to promote prospects quickly. If he can harness his walks this season, he could be in Anaheim soon as a reliever. However, if the Angels are intent on keeping him as a starter, his long term value could be higher.

Take a look at the insane velocity and spin numbers he had in college.

I've been talking all year about how #Aggies RHP Chris Cortez has arguably the filthiest arsenal in college baseball.



99-101mph sinkers with over 2100rpms, 19" of horizontal break, 4" of induced vertical break.



89-90mph sliders with 2700rpms, 16" horizontal break. FILTH. pic.twitter.com/vb0UJAWvXT — Harrison Cordell Fant (@Fantavious9) June 23, 2024

It isn't hard to envision stuff like that playing well at the Major League level. Two elite pitches plus the ability to go multiple innings puts Cortez into play for both a shutdown reliever and a spot starter or opener

If he's going to make it to the majors, however, he's going to need to work on his command. This is a topic we discuss in the interview. While his K numbers are gaudy, Cortez issues too many free passes. Last season he walked 84 hitters and plunked 6 more. 90 free passes in 113.2 innings is simply too many.

Fortunately for Chris and the Angels, Arte Moreno splurged for a new state of the art pitching lab at the team facilities in Tempe. Cortez has worked there and talks about that in the interview as well. By getting to camp early and taking full advantage of the new facilities, the hope is Cortez gains better command of his pitches without losing any of the nastiness.

I truly hope you enjoy the interview and I plan on hosting many more on Angels On SI. We will keep close track of Chris and other prospects.

Thank you Chris for making the time today and we wish you nothing but success.