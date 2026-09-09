Angels' Reid Detmers Reaches Ace Status: Trade Value and Contract Price Soar

Reid Detmers has been a true ace since the All Star break. His raw numbers and underlying metrics both illustrate a pitcher who is not only on top of his game but on top of the game. Heading into the trade deadline there was rampant speculation Detmers would be on the move (and even one false report stating he was.)

The 26 year old left hander remains in an Angels uniform and continues pitching like an ace. With the Angels rebuilding it is time to either extend Detmers and make him a building block of the future or cash him in while his trade value is sky high. Make the right call and the rebuild speeds up, make the wrong one and it sets the team back considerably.

And as Detmers continues to pitch like an ace, his value on both fronts increases and along with it the importance of the decision.

The Stats Behind Detmers’ Post-All-Star Break Dominance

No pitcher in Major League Baseball has been hotter in the second half of the season than Reid Detmers. His mastery over his last 10 starts has completely rewritten his outlook heading into the offseason. Last night's dominance in Boston simply added to an incredible run.

In 10 starts Detmers has thrown 59.1 innings with a league leading 1.37 earned run average. He has struck out 68 batters while only walking 10. His command is impeccable and he is by far the best reason to buy a ticket to an Angels home game.

Most importantly, Detmers is consistent. He has now run off six straight starts of pitching six or more innings while allowing one or fewer runs. In short, he gives even this offense a legitimate chance to win every time he is on the hill.

Why the Angels Face a Skyrocketing Extension Price

Sep 2, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) throws against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last off season the Angels were shortsighted enough to take Detmers all the way to an arbitration hearing in an attempt to pay him like a reliever rather than a starter despite knowing they wanted him in the rotation. A first run salary of $2.625 million is a low starting point for a player with Detmers service time but he will get a substantial raise this off season. That raise will then be compounded in his final trip through arbitration.

The closer a player gets to free agency the less urgency they have to sign an extension. A solid payday in 2027 plus a quick path to negotiating with 30 teams rather than one can make a player more willing to bet on himself.

And the cost to retain Detmers will be substantial over the next two seasons. Justin Steele parlayed a solid run in Chicago into a $6.775 million deal in his second arbitration season and Logan Gilbert topped that with a $10.927 mark in Seattle.

Detmers could easily command $9 million or more next season and $15 million the following year. Buying out those two years plus free agent years will cost a ton more now that Detmers is pitching like an ace.

Peak Value: What a Reid Detmers Trade Could Fetch Today

Milwaukee Brewers infield prospects Brady Ebel, left, and Josh Adamczewski talk during spring training workouts Tuesday, February 17, 2026, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the benefit of hindsight several MLB clubs must be regretting missing out on Detmers in early August. But the potential to add an ace for two seasons at very reasonable rates will lead to clubs willing to emply their top shelves of talent.

In July we looked at potential scenarios with both Chicago clubs. Some of those prospects have been moved, but the structures of the deals will only have improved.

Milwaukee did not land a front of the rotation pitcher. Shipping Detmers to them could land Luis Pena who rates among the very best prospects in all of baseball. Or the Angels could add a quartet of impressive bats in Josh Adamczewski, Brady Ebel, AJ Gracia, and Blake Burke to further add to revitalized system.

Adamczewski is a masher slashing .298/.410/.503 with 17 home runs across HIgh A and AA this season. Blake Burke tuned up AA pitching with a .285/.367/.603 line on the strength of 30 home runs in 96 games. These are near MLB ready bats that could help the Angels as soon as next season.

Ebel and Gracia are teenage prosptect with solid tools, solid ratings, and a longer path to the majors.

What Will the Angels do with Detmers?

The fact the Angels did not trade Detmers proves they value him highly. Just how highly should be seen soon. Now is the time to try to work out an extensionthat would cover six seasons. If one can not be reached, Detmers trade value is too high to ignore.

How much would an extension likely cost? The Red Sox signed Garret Crochet for six years at $170 million. Crochet was coming off a dominant stretch and also two years from free agency. On a slightly lower scale, the Phillies locked up Christopher Sanchez coming off his runner up finish for the NL Cy Young Awad. The Philly left hander received $107 million.

One or the other must be done. And as of now I think the Angels make every effort to extend Detmers this off season. His trade value, even after this great run, will be offset to a degree by the fact the acquiring club has one less stretch run and post season with him. So if the Angels did not love the trade packages offered for him in late July, they probably will not be swayed this off season.

But if they fail to work out an extension, Detmers needs to be traded while he is at peak value. The Angels might have missed an opportunity to cash in on Zach Neto, they can not afford to miss many more.