MLB Standings: What If the Dodgers Aren’t What Everyone Expected Them to Be?

After capturing a second consecutive World Series crown last fall, the Dodgers were quickly installed as the favorites to win baseball's highest prize yet again in 2026. And honestly, why wouldn't they be? They have the biggest payroll, the most talent and a proven track record as they go about the business of trying to reach a plateau unexplored since the Yankees authored a three-peat from 1998-2000.

Oddsmakers also forecasted them to win somewhere around 102-104 games depending on which crystal ball was responsibly consulted. If you're not a math major that means the baseline was to absolutely rip though the competition without accumulating 60 losses. Which is really hard! Even if Los Angeles has done it four times during its current dynastic run (2017, 2019, 2021 and 2022).

A quarter of the way through this season, the Dodgers are nowhere near that pace. They aren't even in first place in the National League West (though a 1/2-game hole is more of a technicality). Three other teams in the Senior Circuit have a better record than them. Now, obviously, Dave Roberts's team is definitely good enough to win 80 of their final 120 games to hit that sweet over. Interestingly enough, the Dodgers' three championships in this era all came in years they didn't win 104 games or more during the regular season so perhaps it doesn't really matter.

On the other hand, divisional races are shaping up to be even more important this year than in some seasons as they could be the difference between a stress-free bye and putting the entire season on a three-game whim in the wild card round. Plus, with the Braves and Cubs playing this caliber of baseball, securing one of the NL's two top seeds isn't looking like as much of a layup as most expected.

The Dodgers' bats started out hot but have since cooled. Injuries have been piling up. Oh yeah, and it is incredibly hard to win three straight titles without some detours along the way. One cannot blame this winning organization for not being completely locked in before mid-May.

But this is worth keeping an eye on.

MLB scores

Guardians 3, Angels 2

Phillies 2, Red Sox 1

White Sox 6, Royals 5

Mariners 10, Astros 2

Yankees 6, Orioles 2

Rays 7, Blue Jays 6

Twins 3, Marlins 0

Cardinals 6, Athletics 4

Nationals 10, Reds 4

Mets 10, Tigers 2

Brewers 6, Padres 4

Giants 6, Dodgers 2

Rangers 7, Diamondbacks 4

MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Rays 28-13 -- Yankees 27-16 2.0 Orioles 19-24 9.0 Blue Jays 18-24 9.5 Red Sox 17-24 11.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 23-21 -- White Sox 20-21 1.5 Twins 19-23 3.0 Royals 19-23 3.0 Tigers 19-23 3.0

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 21-20 -- Mariners 21-22 1.0 Rangers 20-22 1.5 Astros 16-27 6.0 Angels 16-27 6.0

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 29-13 -- Phillies 20-22 9.0 Nationals 20-22 9.0 Marlins 19-23 10.0 Mets 16-25 12.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Cubs 27-15 -- Brewers 23-16 2.5 Cardinals 24-17 2.5 Pirates 23-19 4.0 Reds 22-20 5.0

National League West

Team Record Game Behind Padres 24-17 -- Dodgers 24-18 0.5 Diamondbacks 20-21 4.0 Giants 18-24 6.5 Rockes 16-26 8.5

MLB schedule

All times ET

Yankees vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.

Angels vs. Guardians, 1:10 p.m.

Nationals vs. Reds, 6:40 p.m.

Rockies vs. Pirates, 6:40 p.m.

Phillies vs. Red Sox, 6:45 p.m.

Rays vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Tigers vs. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Cubs vs. Braves, 7:15 p.m.

Royals vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Marlins vs. Twins, 7:40 p.m.

Padres vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Diamondbacks vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Mariners vs. Astros, 8:10 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Atheltics, 9:40 p.m.

Giants vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated