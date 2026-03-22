Freeway Series: Throw The Records Out of the Window

The Angels and Dodgers renew their on field rivalry tonight in the Freeway Series. For two teams so close together geographically the franchises could not be further apart. For fans who want great games and some local bragging rights, though, this series consistently delivers.

Up north, the Dodgers are coming off back to back World Series titles and have expectations for a three-peat. Andrew Friedman, their President of Baseball Operations, is universally considered to be the best executive in baseball and their ownership group gives them nearly bottomless resources to improve the team.

The Angels have Arte Moreno who openly states his fans don't care about winning as long as they feel safe and have cheap tickets. Currently riding the longest post season drought in all of Major League Baseball, the Angels are predicted to finish last in their division and continue their skid.

On the field, though, the story was different last year.

Aug 12, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) is doused after hitting a walk-off single in the 10th inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Last year the Angels went a perfect 6-0 against their Interstate 5 rivals. A clean sweep in Dodgers Stadium in May was followed by a three game sweep in Angels Stadium in August.

Most of the games were close and dramatic. Zach Neto cracked two home runs to lead the Angels to victory in the first game in Anaheim. The next night Jo Adell hit a walk off in the 10th inning to give the Angels a one run win. Logan O'Hoppe's clutch late hit delivered another one run win in the finale.

The Angels only won 72 games but 6 of them came against the Dodgers. To have 8% of your season wins come in two series is crazy. To have them come against the future world champions is an anomoly that can not truly be explained.

Meanwhile, the Dodgers were a juggernaut who only lost 69 games on the year but somehow could not beat the last place Angels.

Overall, the Angels lead the regular season Freeway Series 75-73.

Interleague play began in 1997 and the two have played each other every season. In the aughts, both franchises were October regulars. Over the years the Dodgers had a downturn for a few years and the Angels have fallen on hard times for over a decade. Yet on the field, the games between the two were competitive and full of energy.

in 2012 Jered Weaver and Jose Arredondo combined for a no hitter in LA but still lost the game 1-0. Tim Salmon cracked a walk off home run in 1997 to set the tone for the series. The calendar turns, the names change, but the memorable moments keep getting added.

Obviously the Dodgers held a slight edge until last year, but the neck and neck record between the two shows just how great of a rivalry this really is. Year in and year out the teams put on close, exciting games that are sold out and bring a higher level of energy than any others.

The pre season Freeway Series is lacking a bit of the passion fans had before interleague play began, but it will still be better attended than most MLB pre season affairs. The crowds will be louder and bragging rights among friends and family will be back on the line.

These two teams are about 40 miles apart but on different sides of the baseball galaxy. But when it comes to play on the field, you can throw the records out of the window and expect a great game.