Angels vs. Mets Series Preview, Predictions, and How to Watch the Games

Two big market teams will battle it out in Southern California with each trying to gain some momentum in 2026. Both teams are sitting in the basements of their respective divisions and desperately need wins to salvage any hope of playing meaningful games this summer.

Normally predictions are made using the starting lineups and pitchers. However, given the consistently inconsistent offenses of these two that makes this tough. Add in the atrocious bullpen of the Angels and the Mets snake bitten luck of late and this series truly is a toss up.

Walbert Urena vs. Christian Scott is the opener.

From a starting pitching perspective, this is yet another wild card. Urena has some brilliant stuff but can lose control at times. His 101 MPH sinker is a true weapon but Mike Maddux is still working on his off speed offerings. Urena has 13 K's in 11.1 innings and a 4.75 ERA.

Christian Scott has only pitched one inning in 2026 and only has 10 MLB innings in his career. His is 26 and entering his prime. Scott features a 94-97 MPH four seam fastball that has good ride and spin. He'll also mix in a nice slider while flashing a sinker and cutter.

This game airs at 6:38 PM on FanDuel Sports West and Angels.TV.

Reid Detmers vs. Nolan McLean is Saturday night.

Apr 26, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) pitches during the first inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Reid Detmers transition back to the rotation is going very well. On the season Detmers has 36 K's in 33.2 innings and a very solid WHIP of 1.1. He is essentially keeping baserunners as low as a reliever while delivering just under 6 innings per start.

Unfortunately for the Angels, Nolan McLean looks like another in the long history of Mets aces. Still only 24 years old, McLean has sat down 45 batters in 35.1 innings and has an unreal WHIP of 0.85 and tidy ERA of 2.55. He is essentially putting up vintage Mariano Rivera numbers but doing so as a starter.

This game airs Saturday at 6:38 on FanDuel Sports West and Angels. TV.

Jack Kochanowicz vs. Clay Holmes is the finale.

Apr 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jack Kochanowicz (41) throws against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

If McLean's ERA wasn't impressive enough, Holmes has him beat with a mark of 1.75. Holmes is also averaging exactly 6 innings per start this season and has a WHIP under 1. Holmes attacks hitters and gets a lot of early outs through soft contact.

Quick outs is also the specialty of Jack Kochanowicz. The young Angels hurler has improved greatly this season. That is not all that makes these two similar. Holmes has 25 K's in 36 innings while Kochanowicz has 24 K's in 35 innings.

This could be a really quick game if the two pitchers are on their games.

Game three airs on FanDuel Sports West and Angels TV on Sunday at 1 PM.

Who is hot coming into the series?

If you looked at the records above it should be obvious not a ton of guys are killing it. Juan Soto of the Mets his his usual high on base, high slugging self and Francisco Alvarez is a stud. Quietly, first baseman Mark Vientos is hitting .400 over his last 10 games.

Oswald Peraza is the Angels best hitter right now. Like Vientos he is over .400 in his last 10 games. Behind him, Adam Frazier is having a good run and is hitting over .360 the last 10 games. Mike Trout is slugging and taking his walks and seems due for another hot streak.

Prediction:

I don't gamble a lot, but I would stay well clear of this one. These two teams are as hot and cold as it comes but the Mets do have a notable advantage in the bullpen and the last two starters. Baseball is crazy but in any 3 game series the Angels bullpen is due to blow at least 1 game.

I'll say the Mets win this series 2 games to 1 but I hope I'm wrong.