FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $250 Bonus Bets for MLB, NBA + NHL Postseason

The FanDuel promo code offer is one of the best sportsbook promos available heading into Apr. 29, with a massive night of MLB, NBA Playoffs, and NHL Playoffs action on the schedule. New users can score $250 in bonus bets if their first $5 wager wins. No code is required to unlock this FanDuel sign-up bonus.

How the FanDuel promo code offer works for MLB, NBA + NHL Postseason

The FanDuel promo code new-user offer is straightforward: place a $5 real money wager on any available market, and if that bet wins, FanDuel Sportsbook will credit your account with $250 in bonus bets within 72 hours. No FanDuel promo code is required to get started. Simply download the FanDuel Sportsbook app, make a minimum $5 deposit, and place your first bet.

Wednesday's slate gives new users plenty of options. You could back a team to win an MLB game, wager on an NBA Playoffs spread as a contender fights to close out a series or avoid elimination, or ride a goaltender to deliver a strong performance in a tight NHL Playoffs matchup. If your $5 bet on any of those markets wins, the $250 in bonus bets lands in your account within 72 hours.

There are a few key terms to keep in mind before placing your first wager:

You must download the FanDuel Sportsbook app to claim the welcome bonus.

A minimum deposit of $5 is required to activate the offer.

Your initial $5 real money wager must be placed on any available FanDuel market.

If the $5 bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will be credited to your account within 72 hours of settlement.

Bonus bets are valid for seven days after issuance.

If you win a wager using bonus bets, the bonus amount is not returned as part of your winnings. For example, if you use a $100 bonus bet on a market with +100 odds and win, you receive $100 in withdrawable cash, not $200.

Beyond the welcome offer, FanDuel is also rolling out BetProtect+ for NBA Playoffs action. This optional feature provides full-game injury protection on eligible player prop bets for a flat 3% fee added to your total stake. If a player you bet on exits the game due to injury at any point, straight bets are refunded as cash and parlay legs are voided with the remaining legs recalculated at adjusted odds. It is a smart add-on for bettors who want coverage on high-usage stars during these high-stakes playoff games, and it is fully transparent so you can decide when it makes sense to use it.

This FanDuel promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer for tonight's games

Claiming this FanDuel promo code new-user offer takes just a few minutes. Follow these steps to get started before tonight's MLB, NBA, and NHL action tips off:

Register: Click the link on this page to begin the registration process. You will need to provide basic personal information, including your date of birth and mailing and email address. Make sure to download the FanDuel Sportsbook mobile app, as you will need it to claim your bonus bets. Deposit funds: Once your account is created, make a minimum deposit of $5 to activate the welcome offer. Place your first wager: Place a $5 real money bet on any available FanDuel market. Tonight's MLB slate, NBA Playoffs, and NHL Playoffs all qualify, so pick the game that interests you most. Collect your bonus bets: If your first bet wins, $250 in bonus bets will appear in your account within 72 hours of settlement. Complete the one-time playthrough requirement to unlock your winnings.

For a deeper look at everything this platform has to offer, check out our full FanDuel review .

More FanDuel promo codes and offers for existing users

FanDuel Sportsbook consistently rewards its existing users with a rotating lineup of bonuses, odds boosts, and profit boosts tied to major sporting events. With the NBA Playoffs and NHL Playoffs both in full swing alongside a busy MLB schedule, there is no shortage of promotions to explore. Head to the "Promotions" tab on the FanDuel Sportsbook app to browse the latest FanDuel promo codes and offers available to you. New deals are added regularly, so it pays to check back often throughout the postseason.

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