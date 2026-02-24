Arte's Comments About the Cost of Winning Are False

Last week Angels owner Arte Moreno stated winning is not a real priority for fans. Not only was this a slap in the face to die hard fans he went on to essentially state the cost of winning is prohibitive. Yes, winning a World Series would not be possible by loading up on free agents, but with some pragmatic spending the team could have made itself far more competitive in 2026.

"For me, I've always wanted to win. It's just, what is the cost of winning right now?" Arte Moreno

Coming from an owner in the second largest media market in the nation is shocking. No, the Angels are not the Dodgers and do not have their massive television deal. Currently the team is slated to have the 13th highest payroll in the sport and the worst record in the AL West.

Arte further buried himself by admitting he's just not interested in getting out of the cellar.

“The question is do one or two players substantially change (the record)? If you go out and spend $15 or $20 million a year times three or times five, it doesn’t get it done,” Arte Moreno

There is obviously a huge difference between spending money and spending money wisely. The brain trust behind the signings of Josh Hamilton, Matt Harvey, Anthony Rendon and other albatross contracts should know that by now. Then again, every high level executive responsible for that foolish spending is still in place.

However, given the young core the Angels are assembling in Zach Neto, Jo Adell, Jose Soriano, and Logan O'hoppe with cost controlled complimentary players like Nolan Schanuel, Reid Detmers, and Grayson Rodriguez Arte's statements are simply false. This is exactly the type of young team that benefits most by adding some veterans at key positions.

The Angels could have improved the team this off season and simply did not.

Third base was an obvious area of need coming into this off season. Adding a proven slugger like Kazuma Okamoto would have added to both the win total and fan interest. Okamoto signed for $16 million per year in Toronto.

Feb 19, 2026; Dunedin, FL, USA; Toronto Blue Jays infielder Kazuma Okamoto (7) prepares to throw to second base during spring training at Bobby Mattick Training Center at Englebert Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

The best bargain of the off season was likely Sung-Mon Song who signed for $4 million per year with the Padres. Even if Arte needed to overpay a little, his upside is much greater than that of Yoan Moncada who signed for similar money.

Harison Bader is a gamble offensively but his glove is elite. Given the fact the Angels defense was the third worst in all of MLB last season, plus Mike Trout's injury history, signing Bader for the $10.25 million he received from San Francisco made a lot of sens for this club. A starting arrangement of Mike Trout in left, Bader in center, and Adell in right is solid both offensively and defensively.

Pitching is the Angels primary concern. Getting a reliable innings eater like Zach Eflin or Justin Verlander would have cost $10 to $13 million and stabilized the back end of the rotation. As of now, the Angels back end depth is so shallow a reunion with Tyler Anderson looks like a good deal.

Does a rotaton of Yusei Kikuchi, Jose Soriano, Zach Eflin, Reid Detmers, Grayson Rodgriguez remind anybody of the 1990s Braves? No, but it allows Alek Manoah, George Klassen, Caden Dana, and others to fully develop in the minor leagues while providing insurance for depth.

Arte is correct in stating the 2026 Angels aren't going to be pegged to win the World Series. But for the cost of Song, Bader, and Eflin the team could have filled their most pressing needs to the tune of about $25 million and given the fans a more competitive team to watch on a nightly basis.

Given Song's positional versatility, going big with both Song and Okamoto while adding Bader and Eflin would have cost the team $41 million, or $3 million more than Arte was willing to pay Rendon.

While I would never advocate signing a player due to ethnicity or nationality, bringing in quality players from Japan and Korea would certainly help draw fans in Orange County; especially if they add wins.

There is a public trust between ownership and fans. Team Moreno has broken that trust. Foolish spending in the past and a refusal to invest in the farm led the team to this point. And Arte refuses to spend enough to keep them competitive now that they are here.