Can the Angels Take the Series From the Orioles: Game Predictions, Analysis, and Prop Bets

After a big win last night, the Angels have an opportunity to take the series against the Orioles. Ryan Johnson had the best outing of his career and pitched 6 innings of one-hit ball while Schanuel, Grissom, and Neto anchored the offense. Looking to build on that momentum, José Soriano takes the mound tonight to continue his great 2026 campaign against rookie right-hander Trey Gibson.

Angels vs. Orioles Odds, Run Line and Total:

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line:

Orioles +1.5 (-193)

Angels -1.5 (+158)

Moneyline:

Orioles (+104)

Angels (-125)

Total:

9.5: Over (+100), Under (-120)

Can José Soriano Slow Down Baltimore?

Soriano is clearly the better pitcher tonight as he enters the contest with an 8-4 record with a 3.03 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, and 98 Ks through 92 innings. He has been shakier as of late, as his ERA has inflated to 5.02 over his last 7 starts, and he's walked 26 batters in this stretch. Soriano will look to return to his early-season dominance and lock in his command tonight. This will be a tough challenge against such a dangerous Orioles lineup.

Take a bow, José Soriano 👏



He strikes out 10 batters over eight dominant innings and has allowed just one run over 20 innings pitched this season! pic.twitter.com/Pcrtxq493m — MLB (@MLB) April 7, 2026

Gunnar Henderson is the heart of this lineup and has mashed the Angels in his career. Through 20 games, Henderson has 6 homers, 18 RBIs, and is hitting .380. These are videogame-like numbers that Soriano will have to be aware of tonight.

Another bat to watch is the former Angel, Taylor Ward. He is hitting .254 on the year with a .750 OPS at the leadoff spot. He also launched a homer in the first at-bat of the series and his first ever game against the Angels.

Soriano definitely has the stuff to compete with these elite bats. His 4-seam has averaged 97.4 mph on the year, while his sinker has sat around 96 mph, and his splitter gives him an elite strikeout pitch. Soriano will have to utilize these tools tonight and make sure he is hitting his spots.

Can the Angels Attack Trey Gibson?

The Angels’ offense has a great opportunity to give Soriano some series run support tonight. They will face a rookie pitcher in Trey Gibson, who holds a 1-2 record with a 5.81 ERA and 1.71 WHIP over 26.1 innings. Gibson flashed in the minors, but is still looking to solidify himself on the major-league level.

There’s no history between the Angels and Gibson, but Neto is the bat to watch tonight. Neto is hitting just .225 on the year, but already has 17 homers and 39 RBIs, resulting in a .780 OPS. He also had 2 hits in last night’s win.

Schanuel will be another name to watch tonight as he holds a .250 average in 14 games against the Orioles. He also had a good night last night as he hit a 2-run homer to give the Halos an early lead. Soler has also returned from the IL and is adding some much-needed power in the middle of the lineup.

Nolan Schanuel gives the @Angels an early advantage 😎 pic.twitter.com/N7TRc5qmp1 — MLB (@MLB) June 24, 2026

Prediction, Props, and Picks:

My favorite line is the Angels' moneyline at -125. The pitching matchup is so lopsided that I believe that the Angels will be able to tack on an early lead and ride Soriano’s proven stuff to a win.

I also like the under 9.5 total runs line at -120. Soriano will be able to limit the dominance of the Orioles' lineup, and the Angels' lineup has been hot and cold this year. If the Angels go cold again, this line should hit easily.

As far as player props go, I like Soler and Henderson. Soler is going to be batting in the heart of the lineup and has looked great since he’s gotten healthy. Henderson has been mashing every pitcher all year and has insane numbers against the Angels.

Bets I like:

Angels ML (-125)

Under 9.5 (-120)

Jorge Soler 2+ hits/runs/RBIs (-119)

Gunnar Henderson 3+ hits/runs/RBIs (+147)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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