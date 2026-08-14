The Angels' Rebuild Gets a Boost From Two Intriguing Catching Prospects

The Angels made one of the biggest moves of their trade deadline by sending Logan O'Hoppe elsewhere, leaving a significant hole behind the plate. While replacing a young catcher with O'Hoppe's potential won't happen overnight, the organization already has two intriguing prospects who could play a major role in the future. Jacob Cozart and Juan Flores have quickly become two of the most important names in the Angels' farm system, and with O'Hoppe no longer in the picture, both catchers will be under an even brighter spotlight as the organization looks to identify its long term answer behind the plate.

Jacob Cozart Is an Intriguing Piece of the Future

One of the Angels' biggest additions at the trade deadline was catching prospect Jacob Cozart, who arrived from the Guardians in exchange for Jo Adell. While the deal has the potential to benefit both organizations, Cozart's upside could eventually make it a major win for the Angels if he develops into the player many believe he can become. Shortly after the trade, Cozart was ranked as the Angels' No. 22 prospect, giving the organization another intriguing young catcher to build around.

What makes Cozart especially interesting is his well rounded defensive profile. His scouting grades of 40 hit, 45 power, 30 run, 50 arm, and 55 field suggest he has the tools to become a dependable catcher with enough power to make an impact offensively. Those are valuable traits at one of baseball's most demanding positions.

He's also been swinging the bat well recently. Over his last 10 games, Cozart is hitting .333 with 12 hits, showing encouraging signs at the plate after joining the Angels organization. While his strikeout rate has been on the higher side during that stretch, that's not uncommon for a young prospect continuing to develop against professional pitching. As he gains more experience, the focus should remain on his overall development rather than one statistical category.

Jacob Cozart with his first home run as a member of the Angels organization, heard tons of praise on this return for Jo Adell for Angels, a lot of believers across the industry that Cozart will have a long and productive career pic.twitter.com/5SATdz0Xzb — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) August 7, 2026

Juan Flores Brings Elite Defensive Potential

Jacob Cozart isn't the only catching prospect Angels fans should have their eyes on. Juan Flores has quietly emerged as another important piece of the organization's future, currently ranking as the Angels' No. 14 overall prospect. The international signee is just 20 years old and has already reached Double-A, an accomplishment that speaks to how highly the organization views his long term potential.

What immediately stands out about Flores is his defensive ability. With scouting grades of 60 arm and 60 field, he projects as an elite defender behind the plate, giving him a strong foundation as he continues to develop. Catchers with that type of defensive upside are difficult to find, and it's one of the biggest reasons Flores remains one of the Angels' most intriguing prospects.

Offensively, Flores is still a work in progress, but there are encouraging signs. He has hit 15 home runs across all levels this season, showing the type of raw power that could eventually complement his defense. At just 20 years old, there's no reason to be overly concerned about his offensive production. Like most young catchers, he'll need time and consistent at bats to refine that part of his game. If his bat continues to develop while his defense remains at such a high level, the Angels could have another long term option behind the plate. Watching Flores and Cozart develop side by side over the next few seasons will be one of the more intriguing storylines in the organization's farm system.

Really nice play by #Angels prospect Juan Flores behind the plate here.



How often have we seen this ball go to the backstop? pic.twitter.com/Hsf5CFmw79 — Jared Tims (@Jared_Tims) July 26, 2026

Replacing Logan O'Hoppe won't happen overnight, but the Angels have positioned themselves with two intriguing catching prospects for the future. Jacob Cozart and Juan Flores each bring strengths to the organization, giving the club multiple options as they continue their development. While both still have plenty of room to grow, their progress over the next few seasons will be worth following. If everything breaks right, the Angels may have already found the players who could shape the next era behind the plate