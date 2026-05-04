Can the Angels Win the Series Against the White Sox?

A week ago the Angels showed up to the south side of Chicago and got swept. Now the Angels host the White Sox with a chance to pay back the favor. In the midst of a dismal stretch in which they have lost 5 consecutive series, including two sweeps, can the Angels actually manage to win a series?

Let's take a look at why they might and might not snap the skid.

Jose Soriano on the hill should be good for the Angels.

If you think the Angels record is bad now just imagine it without Jose Soriano's starts. The Angels are 6-1 in Soriano's starts, accounting for nearly half the team's total of 13 wins. If the Angels are going to win a series, getting that first win is critical and the Angels have their best chance tonight.

That one loss, however, came last Monday against these same White Sox.

Mike Trout is a White Sox killer.

May 1, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs after hitting a single against the New York Mets during the first inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In 78 games against the White Sox, Trout has launched 20 home runs while hitting .302. His 51 RBI against the Sox are also notable.

Mike Trout got off to a great start to the season and is looking better than he has in years. He also hit a home run in Chicago last week. Over his last 10 games Trout is hitting .273 with 3 home runs. He has also walked 9 times in that stretch.

The fact he has only scored 7 runs means his teammates have only driven home 4 times.

Munetaka Murakami is a home run threat every time he steps in the box.

A surprise signing by the White Sox, the Japanese slugger has already hit 13 home runs in 2026. The power comes with quite a bit of strikeouts but it is legitimate and he will likely hit a home run at some point this series.

The question is whether Murakami can be contained with runners on base. Given the Angels bullpen, there is a good chance Murakami hits a game breaking home run in one of the three games.

But the White Sox rotation is set up nicely and shut down the Angels last week.

Davis Martin has been great for Chicago this year and is on the bump tonight. In 37 innings Martin has a 1.75 ERA with 33 K's. Tomorrow the Sox have Erick Fedde who is a hard luck 0-3 despite a 1.05 WHIP in 33 innings. Noah Schultz will pitch the finale and also hasa WHIP of 1.03

The Angels offense has been hit or miss this season and each of these pitchers pounds the strike zone. Offense has really been an issue at home and these guys just shut the Angels down a week ago.

The White Sox Bulpen is bad, but not Angels bad.

Mar 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Drew Pomeranz (13) pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the ninth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

These games could get wild late. The White Sox bullpen is about the 10th worst in baseball while the Angels bullpen is an absolute dumpster fire. So the good news is the Angels should be able to score some runs late. The bad news is the White Sox will too.

Do the Angels win this series?

Considering the Angels do not even know who will start tomorrow or Wednesday's games it looks to be a tall task. Sam Aldegheri and his new change up were recalled today so perhaps he gets the nod tomorrow.

Any team with a bullpen this atrocious should never be counted on to win any game much less two. However, the offense is overdue for a breakout at home. At some point the Angels bats should come back to life.

Zach Neto has 22 strikeouts in his last 39 at bats. Either he is completely toast or due for a hot streak. Considering his age and ability, I'll take the latter and hope is starts tonight.

I'll go out on a limb and say the Angels win this series. One game by Soriano and one via an offensive outburst that nobody sees coming. The day game on Wednesday against a lefty is a perfect day for some big numbers on the scoreboard.