Angels Leaders 2026: Who Leads the Team in Home Runs, ERA, and WAR?

One full month of Angels baseball is in the books. There have been some exciting developments with younger players and a young core is emerging. Let's take an early look at who is leading the Angels in key statistical categories after baseball's first month.

Mike Trout leads the team with 8 home runs.

When you hit 5 home runs in 4 days like Trout did in New York, that should propel you to the team lead after 28 games. That hot streak has pushed Trout to a familiar spot at the top of the heap.

The power numbers and underlying metrics for Trout are great so far this season. It would be nice if he could bring some of that power back home, but with the team on the road this week staying hot on the road will do just fine.

Overall, Angels fans are seeing the best version of Mike Trout we have seen in years. He is reminding the baseball world of his greatness. If he keeps up at this pace, he will eclipse 40 long balls for the first time since 2022.

Zach Neto and Jorge Soler are tied for second place with 5 home runs each.

Jose Soriano leads the Angels and MLB in ERA.

Apr 6, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Soriano (59) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Soriano is an absolute beast at the moment. A miniscule 0.24 ERA is nearly one full run better than Kansas City's Seth Lugo (1.15) and leads all of Major League Baseball. The Angels have an opportunity to help Soriano out by scoring some runs on Lugo today.

The reasons for Soriano's dominance are encouraging. He is throwing his pitches better than ever before and slightly mixing up his pitch mix slightly.

Pairing Soriano's raw stuff with the coaching of Mike Maddux was a great move by the Angels front office. And if you look at the raw stuff of Walbert Urena and how it compares favorably to Soriano, the potential for Maddux to develop a second flamethrower is tantilizing.

Jose Soriano leads the Angels in WAR by a wide margin.

Mar 26, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Jose Soriano (59) pitches against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

When you start 5 games, pitch 37.2 innings, strike out 43 batters and only surrender 1 run you are a very, very valuable player. By virtue of Baseball-Reference's calculations Jose Soriano is worth 2.6 WAR. That is double the second place Mike Trout who checks in with 1.3 WAR.

Over at FanGraphs, the race is much tighter with Soriano leading Trout 1.4 to 1.2.

Comparing a starting pitcher to an everyday player is tough and WAR might not capture every facet of the game. But if the Angels were to announce a Team MVP to this point of the season it would unanimously go to Soriano.