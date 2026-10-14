Former Angels Catcher, 34, Announces Immediate Retirement From MLB

Former Angels catcher Chad Wallach retired Monday after spending the 2026 season in the A's organization. Wallach, 34, played 14 seasons of professional baseball, including parts of three (2022, 2023, 2025) in Anaheim.

"After fourteen seasons, I’m ready to hang ‘em up," Wallach wrote on his Instagram account. "It’s been a great run and a bit of wild ride! Thank you to everyone who has been a part of it, especially my family, friends, teammates, and coaches that have been there through it all!

After playing in a total of 90 games across six seasons for the Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and Angels from 2017-22, Wallach played 65 games for the Angels in 2023. He set career highs in home runs (7), RBIs (15), runs (18) and hits (31), and caught the majority (15) of Shohei Ohtani's 23 starts.

His signature moment came on May 10, 2022 at Angel Stadium, when he caught rookie pitcher Reid Detmers’ no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays and hit a home run in a 12-0 victory. It was only his second game with the Angels.

Wallach spent all of the 2024 season, and all but one game in 2025, at the Triple-A level. After signing a minor league deal with the A's in January, he slashed .228/.315/.354 in 38 games at Triple-A Las Vegas.

Wallach retires with a career .198/.263/.328 slash line, 11 home runs and 39 RBIs in 156 big league games. The son of former Angels infielder Tim Wallach, Chad grew up in Yorba Linda and attended Cal State Fullerton before following his father's footsteps to the big leagues.

Several of Wallach's former Angels teammates wished him well in the comments on his Instagram announcement.

"Congrats on a great career my guy!" former Angels infielder Michael Stefanic wrote. "Best guy I know!"

"Cap! No one better behind the dish and on the links, congrats my man!" former Angels pitcher Andrew Wantz wrote.

"Congrats!" former Angels pitcher Davis Daniel wrote. "One of the best teammates and families we have gotten to be around in this game! Love y’all!"

"Congrats on a great career my friend," former Angels pitcher Kenny Rosenberg wrote. "One of my all time favorites in the clubhouse and behind the dish! 🫶🏼"

"Thankful to be your teammate!! Best wishes in the journey ahead," wrote former Angels pitcher Shaun Anderson.

"Heck of a run dude!" wrote Zack Weiss. "Congratulations on a great career."

"Great ballplayer, better teammate," former Angels infielder Brendon Davis wrote. "Congrats on one hell of a career!"