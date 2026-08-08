Did the Angels Make the Worst Trade of the 2026 MLB Deadline?



The 2026 MLB trade deadline was an absolute whirlwind for the Angels. Operating under newly appointed interim general manager John Mozeliak, the organization finally stopped pretending to compete and executed a massive, franchise-altering roster fire sale. High-profile names like José Soriano, Jo Adell, and Kirby Yates were shipped off in an obvious attempt to completely overhaul a barren minor league system.



For the most part, Mozeliak’s aggressive teardown drew praise across the industry. For instance, flipping Soriano to Toronto for consensus top-50 prospect Arjun Nimmala was widely considered a huge boost for the Angels farm system. And trading a reliever for a preseason top 50 prospect in Moises Ballesteros also received praise.



However, the first trade Mozeliak made is is getting the opposite assessment. Industry insiders, national analysts, and former executives are universally panning the Angels' intra-division swap with the Texas Rangers as arguably the single worst deal made by any front office at the 2026 deadline.

Why Analysts are Slamming the Silseth and O'Hoppe Deal

Jun 27, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) hits an RBI single during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Five days before the trade deadline, Mozeliak packaged Chase Silseth and Logan O'Hoppe and shipped them to the Texas Rangers for 19 year old Angel Arredondo. On his own, Silseth would have fairly significant trade value. He is pitching well in relief, making minimum wage, and under team control through the 2030 season. If the Angels traded Silseth on his own, he would have returned a notable prospect.

However, the instead chose to link him with Logan O'Hoppe who had negative trade value. In the midst of his second consecutive year of poor defense and struggling at the plate, O'Hoppe is making $2.625 million and will be out of minor league options at the end of the year. Without a marked turnaround in the last two months of the season, Logan was a solid candidate to be designated for assignment and taken off the roster.

The fact O'Hoppe was immediately assigned to the Rangers AAA team proves he was not their target. They took him as part of the deal to lessen the talent returned for Silseth. Given the fact the Rangers only absorbed about $824,000 the savings to the Angels were so minimal that it would have been wiser to seek a quality prospect for Silseth and send O'Hoppe to AAA themselves.



The immediate industry backlash was swift and severe. Writing for The Athletic, former MLB general manager Jim Bowden explicitly labeled the transaction the worst of the entire deadline cycle. Bowden pointed out that most major league organizations evaluated Arredondo as either a fringe prospect or a depth organizational player, making the return package shockingly light.





Did the Angels Make the Worst Trade of the 2026 Deadline?

Aug 4, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Tarik Skubal (29) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While this trade is rightfully ranked at or near the top of the worst trade lists, it is minor enough to probably not be the absolute worst of the year. On some off chance that Logan O'Hoppe goes full Mike Napoli on the Angels for the next three seasons, it could look like a serious blunder.

After all, the returns for inferior relievers with no control seem higher than what the Angels received for Silseth. Two months of Brent Suter netted former top prospect Nacho Alvarez Jr. He may or may not pan out as a utility player but he at least had really solid prospect grades recently, which is something Arredondo can not say.

Ultimately the worst trade of the deadline is the Detroit Tigers taking a chronically injured pitcher as a key part of the exchange for franchise icon Tarik Skubal. Yes, they also landed Zayhir Hope as part of that deal, but Detroit set themselves up for failure when they specifically targeted a pitcher to slide into Skubal's rotation spot next season.

River Ryan has electric stuff but he is also rarely on the mound. All those high pitch grades will not matter when Ryan is on the sideline with an injury. The best ability is availability and Ryan has not proven to have that.

Had the Tigers been willing to look for players who will actively contribute to their team for several years, they had the opportunity to raid Milwaukee's deeper farm system for Luis Pina and two other significant bats. The overall talent return would have been higher and you absolutely must maximize a return for a two time Cy Young Award winner.

The odds of the Tigers seeing Ryan leading their rotation every five days are probably about the same as the odds of Angel Arredondo turning into an MLB player. But the Angels gave up Chase Silseth and a likely DFA candidate to acquire Arredondo while the Tigers gave up Skubal.

And that is a huge difference.