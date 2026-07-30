Angels Trade O’Hoppe, Silseth: Is a Complete Tear-Down Next?

Last week John Mozeliak stated the Angels would consider trading players with multiple years of club control. After years of the Angels only trading away free agents, that statement was met with plenty of skepticism. Known for meddling into baseball affairs, owner Arte Moreno refused to embark on a full rebuild.

Today the Angels traded pitcher Chase Silseth and catcher Logan O'Hoppe for infield prospect Angel Arredondo. While this is not a blockbuster trade, it is notable for several reasons the chief among them being both players had years of remaining control.

This rare intradivisional trade serves as a massive sell-off indicator for the Angels. It signals a complete systemic tear-down could lie ahead of the August 3 trade deadline.

Why This Complete Breakdown Matters for Angels Fans

Jul 18, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) runs after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mozeliak traded away the immediate future.

The Angels clearly need to rebuild the roster from the bottom up. There are simply too many holes at the MLB level to fill in free agency and the minor league system is devoid of upside and MLB ready players.

Chase Silseth has four full years of club control ahead of him and has been a solid performer for the Angels. The first member of the 2021 draft class to make his MLB debut, the right hander has produced 1.1 bWAR this season and has been the Angels most consistent reliever. He is making minimum wage, which makes him pretty valuable.

Fellow 26 year old Logan O'Hoppe came over from Philadelphia in a trade for Brandon Marsh. He is on the move again. O'Hoppe's bat has gone cold for over a year now but he is inexpensive, young, and just entering arbitration and will not become a free agent until after the 2028 season.

This signals the Angels going into a full, years long rebuild that will take at least through the 2028 season.

Buying Low on The Next Core

Angel Arredondo is a 19-year-old infielder playing for Single-A Hickory. He has displayed raw power (8 home runs in 86 games) and can play both shortstop and third base. However, he is years away from the major leagues. Trading two established big-leaguers for a singular low-A teenager means the front office prioritized distant potential over immediate or mid-term MLB utility





Arredondo is an advanced hitter for his age and posted a very impressive .310 batting average and .440 on base percentage in the Complex League last year. His power has not yet developed as evidenced by his .378 slugging percentage in that campaign.

Power may be coming along, however, as he has cracked 8 home runs, 14 doubles, and 3 triples in 85 games at the A ball level this season.

Arredondo is a long term gamble.

Reid Detmers, Jose Soriano, or Zach Neto Next?

Jul 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) throws to first for the out against St. Louis Cardinals left fielder Jose Fermin (15) during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade speculation about all three has been increasing as the trade deadline approaches. If the Angels are willing to trade a combined 6 full seasons of control of Silseth and O'Hoppe for a 19 year old they very well could cash in on that trio for highly rated, and likely more developed, prospects.

On a day in which Mozeliak started unwinding the Minasian era by releasing Alek Manoah, he continued by jettisoning a Minasian draft pick and trade acquisition. A roster purge could very well be under way.

Both Chicago teams are known to be interested in Reid Detmers and it is safe to assume many other teams are as well. Boston and Tampa Bay are both linked to Zach Neto. Meanwhile Jose Soriano fits in nicely on pretty much any contender and is a natural fit for Milwaukee.

Ryan Zeferjahn also has four years of control and is flying under the radar.

Expectations for a complete and long overdue rebuild are now at all time highs for Angels fans. This weekend just got a lot more interesting.