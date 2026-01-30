Drew Pomeranz is a Sneaky Good Pickup

Last year the Angels bullpen was 28th in ERA while posting a much higher than average WHIP of 1.415. They let men on base, then they let them score. With MLB being a battle of bullpens these days, the Angels were not in a position to win most nights.

One under the radar move Angels GM Perry Minasian made was to sign 36 year old lefty Drew Pomeranz to a one year deal. Pomeranz spent the first nine seasons of his Major League career working as a starter; mostly for Colorado and Seattle. Following the 2019 season injuries took their toll and following 2021 Pomeranz was out of Major League Baseball.

Pomeranz spent 2022 through 2024 bouncing through various levels of the Padres and Dodgers minor league systems but never double digit innings. Surgery for a torn flexor was the main culprit. Then last year he started in AAA for his old Seattle club before making it to the Cubs where he pitched in a variety of roles.

And now he could be a big boost to the Angels staff.

Pomeranz pitched in 57 games for the Cubs but only tallied 49.2 innings. He started 4 games and finished 11, picking up a save along the way. Drew struck out over a batter per inning and most importantly he kept his walks to a minimum. By attacking hitters one at a time he kept his WHIP to a very nice 1.067.

What Pomeranz did best was strike hitters out and dominate lefties. Same handed hitters posted an anemic .176/.238/.203 slash line against him last season. That domination of lefties helped Pomeranz rack up 57 strikeouts last season.

When the Cubs needed him most, Pomeranz stepped up big time. With improved health and a one batter at a time mentality, he was an anchor to the bullpen down the stretch then had a great post season appearance.

Began his season with Seattle’s Triple-A team.



Was traded to Chicago for cash considerations.



Posted a 2.17 ERA across 57 games with the Cubs.



Perfect through 5 innings in the playoffs so far.



Such an impressive season from Drew Pomeranz.



pic.twitter.com/wbZQ0f5IPE — Carson Wolf (@TheWrigleyWire) October 11, 2025

There are reasons to believe his success can continue.

Relief pitchers are notoriously volatile. They can be great one year but horrible the next. Fortunately for Pomeranz and the Angels, many of the underlying metrics from last year suggest his success is sustainable.

Pomeranz fastball was highly successful due to his command of the pitch. He isn't lighting up radar guns but it still rated in the top 15% of baseball in run value. Command, especially for a pitcher with over 900 MLB innings, is something that should continue.

There wasn't a lot of luck involved, either. Pomeranz BABIP against was a very reasonable .273. That is slightly lower than league average and likely helped by Chicago's great defensive infield. Even if that rises to the .290-.300 MLB average playing in front of a much worse defense, Pomeranz will have little regression.

(BABIP stands for batting average on balls in play. In short, what happens when balls were hit but stayed in the yard.)

Health and consistency are always concerns in the bullpen but Pomeranz is not relying on pure gas and has the experience to hit his spots. If he pitches anything close to the way he did last year, Minasian will have found an under the radar gem.