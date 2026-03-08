Spring Training Tracker: Angels Top Performers this Week

The Angels wrapped up the second full week of Spring Training and had some really nice performances on both sides of the ball. Cactus League games are starting to look a little more real as starters push to complete 4 to 5 innings and position players are getting 3 at bats or more per game.

Level of competition is always key when digesting Spring stats. Doing well against MLB regulars carries more weight than doing so against non roster players and minor leaguers. That said, let's look at the top performers for the Angels this week.

Ryan Johnson - 4 IP, 0 ER, 4 K's.

Johnson was simply dominant on Saturday. The fact he looked this good against the A's starting lineup is what makes this performance really stand out. The A's had Nick Kurtz, Jacob Wilson, Jeff McNeil and others in the lineup but failed to have any success against Johnson.

Last year Johnson pitched his way into the Opening Day bullpen. This year the Angels are committed to developing him as a starter. So far this Spring he has entered 3 games, faced 35 batters, and struck out 8 of them. Each time out he's looked a little better but never as good as he did on Saturday.

4 strikeouts over 4 scoreless frames for Ryan Johnson!



The @Angels' No. 2 prospect gives up just one hit and ends his outing by striking out the side. pic.twitter.com/qGnmZuTCea — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 7, 2026

Jack Kochanowicz: 2 games, 7 IP, 1 ER, 5 K's, 0 BB

Kochanowicz entered Monday's game against the Royals early enough to face their starters one time through. They did not have Salvador Perez or a couple others due to the World Baseball Classic but their lineup was respectable. Jack threw three scoreless frames, struck out two, and did not issue a walk.

On Sunday Kochanwicz got the start against the A's and was even better. Four scoreless frames and three strikeouts against nearly the same lineup Johnson dominated is very notable. In the past Kochanowicz's lack of ability to put away hitters was a major detriment. He's not going to confuse anybody with a prime Verlander, but his K rate is trending the right direction against solid level competition.

Adam Frazier: 16 AB, 6 H, .375 Avg., .912 OPS, 1 SB

Frazier is in camp as a non roster invitee and is doing his best to make the team. He's seen more game action this week than he did early in camp, partially due to Yoan Moncada's absence creating more playing time.

All Frazier did was make contact, drive in runs, and make a name for himself. The lefty swinger also adds some nice balance to a very right handed lineup. At this point I fully expect Frazier to make the team and for the Angels to put Oswaldo Peraza on waivers at the end of camp. Peraze almost certainly clears waivers and winds up in Salt Lake City as depth.

Sep 10, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a two-run home run during the third inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Zach Neto: 21 BA, 7 Hits, .333 Avg., .714 Slugging

Neto is absolutely lacing the ball. Statcast shows a notable increase in his exit velocity versus last year. He turned 25 right before camp opened so he is hitting his prime and he is hitting the ball hard.

Further improvement from Neto is only goig to drive up the cost of an extension. The Angels would be wise to lock him up now. If this trend continues. Angels fans will have a lot to cheer from their young shortstop in 2026.