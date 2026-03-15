How Robert Stephenson's Injury News Impacts the Angels Bullpen

To say the Robert Stephenson signing has gone horribly even by Angels standards is putting it lightly. Signed to a 3 year, $33 million contract in the 2023-2024 off season Stephenson has spent far more time on the injured list than on the playing field. And that trend is not going to change.

For their $22 million dollars, the Angels have so far received 10 innings of work on the mound. And with today's announcement those appear to be the only 10 they will receive over the duration of the contract.

Robert Stephenson said there is concern of further damage to his UCL. He’s going to see Dr Meister in hopes of finding a solution that would allow him to pitch this year.



“It’s heartbreaking,” Stephenson said. — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) March 14, 2026

With Stephenson eyeing yet another surgery on his pitching elbow, where do the Angels turn to now?

Perry Minasian brought in a plethora of experienced closers this off season.

With the departure of veteran anchor Kenley Jansen there was a void at the back end of the bullpen and a lack of experience overall. Rather than spending a lot of money on one reliever, Angels GM Perry Minasian brought in a quartet of grizzled veterans.

Previous save experience was obviously of great importance to Minasian. Perhaps this is just due to Minasian wanting an established group with long track records. Perhaps he wanted numerous mentors for young fireballer Ben Joyce.

But given the lengthy injury histories of both Joyce and Stephenson, it appears Minasian wanted to have somebody he could depend on at the back end of the bullpen. And now having multiple backup plans looks like a prudent piece of planning.

Expect Kirby Yates and Drew Pomeranz to anchor the bullpen early in the season.

Feb 18, 2026; Tempe, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Kirby Yates poses for a portrait during photo day at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Ben Joyce is not going to be ready for the season opener. That much was known prior to today's announcement regarding Stephenson. So a closer or closer committe will come from inside camp.

Kirby Yates has the most closing experience and is looking good in Cactus League play so far. His numbers won't jump out at you but he's averaging a strikeout per inning while working on pounding the strike zone with fastballs. He'll worry about results as it gets closer to Opening Day.

Lefty Drew Pomeranz excelled with the Cubs last season and should be another high leverage arm. Perhaps manager Kurt Suzuki plays match ups a bit and dictates the final innings based on which batters are due up for the opposing team.

Sam Bachman is even closer to making the roster.

When I predicted the Angels Opening Day bullpen last week Robert Stephenson was expected to be ready. With him out, a spot opens up. Sam Bachman is the forgotten first round pick of the Minasian era.

He's in camp throwing 98 mile per hour sinkers and looking MLB ready. There's a spot open, and I think he's going to grab it.

The injury news on Stephenson is unfortunate for the player but for once the Angels seem to have expected it and planned on backup options. One name not getting much attention is Nick Sandlin who is also recovering from injury.

Between Joyce, Sandlin, and minor leaguers like Samy Natera Jr. and Najer Victor, expect to see a lot of players arrive in Anaheim over the course of the season. Unfortunately, Stephenson again won't be one of them.