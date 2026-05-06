Why Yankees Fans Should Be Excited About New York’s Hot Start to 2026 Season

The Yankees are off to a terrific start to the 2026 MLB season, entering May with a comfortable lead atop the AL East. For fans in New York, there was an expectation of success coming into the season, but there’s one glaring stat that should have the entire fan base excited about what’s to come.

Through 35 games, the Yankees have a pristine record of 24–11 while outscoring their opponents by a margin of 76 runs. That’s a feat that’s been accomplished six times in franchise history, most recently in 2003, but also in 1951, '39, ’36, ’32, and ’26, according to New York Yankees Stats on X.

What do all those seasons have in common? Well, every single time the Yankees have gotten off to such a start, they’ve gone on to reach the World Series. New York hasn’t won a championship in 16 years, which by their standards, is a lifetime. Considering their torrid start to the season, dominating in all facets of the game, there’s real reason to believe that this could be the year that unsightly streak is finally put to rest.

As of writing, New York’s 24 wins are the second most in MLB, behind only the Braves who have played an additional game. The team’s run differential of +76 is also second to Atlanta (+81), and that’s without some key players, with the likes of Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole still working their way back from injury and Giancarlo Stanton also on IL. Even without their two standout starting pitchers, the Yankees own MLB’s best ERA at 2.95, and it’s not particularly close, with the Dodgers second in the league at 3.21.

New York’s lineup is firing on all cylinders, too. Breakout star Ben Rice has been one of MLB’s best hitters, and Aaron Judge, as he so often does, sits atop the home run leaderboards with 14 in 35 games. He’s currently tracking for his fifth consecutive season with an OPS above 1.000. The Yankees have hit the most home runs in MLB, and their team OPS of .791 is third-best in MLB.

All that to say, the Yankees, despite a relatively quiet offseason, have looked like legit World Series contenders out of the gate this year. It’s no accident that they reached the World Series in each of the previous six seasons they’ve gotten off to a start like this, and if they can keep their foot on the gas, they could realistically challenge the Dodgers for their seat on MLB’s throne.

When the Yankees last won the World Series in 2009, they weren’t off to nearly as good of a start as they are in ’26. Through their first 35 games, the ’09 Yankees were just a game above .500 at 18–17. At present, they’re 13 games above .500, and could have reinforcements on the way back in the near future.

A strong start isn’t going to win them a championship, though. Expect the Yankees to be active at the trade deadline in order to further reinforce their current roster and address any potential injuries that occur as the campaign progresses. A lot of things need to go right for New York to hang banner No. 28 this year, but they’ve shown just how dominant they can be through the first month-plus of the season.

And if history tells us anything, there’s a good chance they’ll be representing the American League in the 2026 Fall Classic.

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