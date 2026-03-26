Mike Trout Reminded Angels Fans Why They Love Him

Mike Trout is the face of Angels baseball and he reminded us why with a great Opening Day performance. Whether you are a long time fan or just started following the team recently, Mike Trout is the name most associated with the franchise.

The Angels have had a ton of great players in the past. Rod Carew, Reggie Jackson, Fred Lynn, and Bobby Grich were the early superstars. Each landed on the Angels after successful stints elsewhere.

My generation watched Tim Salmon, Garret Anderson, and Darin Erstad grow together as a team and win the franchise's only World Series. That core and other loveable players like Troy Percival, David Eckstein, and Chone Figgins were critical to the Angels most successful run.

And then came Mike Trout. He hit Major League Baseball like a storm. The kid was the best player in the game the moment he stepped onto the field. His early career was unbelievable. His rookie of the year season should have been an MVP but he added four of those later. Back to back All Star Game MVP's and an avalanche of awards came Trout's way and it looked like the good times would last forever.

Today, Mike Trout reminded Angels fans of why we love him.

After looking like a vintage Mike Trout in Spring Training, he took the field in Houston and had a throwback performance. He worked a walk in the first inning then stole a base. The all around game Trout exhibited for years was again on display.

#Angels Mike Trout played 130 games last year.



If he can spike something close to that again AND is going to run it would be a nice season from him



Stole his first base today after reaching base in the 1st inning. pic.twitter.com/dnST1PZ3dk — Mike Kurland (@Mike_Kurland) March 26, 2026

Vintage Mike Trout would take his walks then make you pay with his speed. Trout did that today. He then took two more walks. Finally he got a good pitch to hit and he did not miss it.

Trout absolutely crushed that ball to score the Angels first run of 2026. It bounced off the back of the Astros stadium or it would have been rolling in traffic.

The short, compact, powerful swing that Angels fans had seem time and again was back and on full display with familiar result.

Baseball is better when Mike Trout is healthy and on his game.

Homegrown generational talents are rare in baseball. Mike Trout is the first Angel who fits that description. A future inner circle Hall of Famer, Trout's accomplishments speak for themselves.

But after a couple of injury plagued seasons Trout's career needed a resurrection. He played in 130 games last season but rarely looked like his old self. Then he showed up to Tempe healthy and ready to roll in 2026.

He won't always reach base 4 times, steal a bag, and hit a bomb. In fact he won't usually do that. But the fact he still can is a big reason for Angels fans to have a little hope in 2026. Even non-Angels fans appreciate the greatness of Trout and want to see him do well.

On this afternoon, Mike Trout was Mike Trout. He reminded us of how great he can be and why we love him so much.