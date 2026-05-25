Mike Trout Road Splits: Why You Must Start Him This Week

At his best Mike Trout is one of the best hitters in the game. His hot streaks, like the one he had in New York at the beginning of the season, still remind fans of his dominant prime. And in looking at his recent numbers and road splits for 2026, it looks like he is due for another heater this week.

Mike Trout is seeing the ball well right now.

For the second time this season Trout has tinkered with his pre swing timing mechanism. He likes to take a small step back with his right foot to load up his hips for a powerful swing. When this mechanism is off in the slightest Trout's head moves a bit and he starts swinging and missing at pitches.

Over Trout's last 5 games, he has posted an on base percentage of .409 which shows he is seeing the ball well right not. His .500 slugging percentage over that time frame proves that he is making good swing decisions.

Mike Trout is letting the pitcher's pitches go by and punishing strikes. His batting average of .278 is not overly impressive during the last five games, but he has made some loud outs. For the season, Mike Trout is hitting the ball as hard as ever even if the batting average does not yet reflect it.

Mike Trout is an offensive force on the road this season.

May 23, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) hits a two-run home run during the first inning against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It is really odd to see Trout have prolific splits at home and away. Entering the season his OPS of .974 and OBP of .406 were identical on the road and at home. He has hit 208 home runs at home vs. 209 on the road.

In 2026, however, Trout is mashing on the road and underwhelming at home. As of today Trout's .269/.438/.602 line on the road dwarfs his .193/.356/.337 line at home. The power and patience are both far better on the road.

The Angels play at Detroit and Tamp Bay this week. Detroit currently ranks 14th in MLB in team ERA and is missing ace Tarik Skubal. Given Trout's recent play and the pitchers he is likely to face it is a good bet Mike Trout will have a good series in the Motor City.

For as good as the Rays pitching usually is, Mike Trout has historically dominated Tampa Bay. In 73 career games against them he has mashed 27 home runs and has a .308 batting average.

It all adds up to a great time to start Mike Trout.

Fantasy baseball players looking for a likely source of power and walks should look to start Mike Trout this week. He is heating up at the plate and hitting far better on the road than at home.

Angels fans who do not play fantasy can dream on seeing Mike Trout look like Mike Trout again for a little while. At this stage in his career he is still capable of headline grabbing hot streaks and another one could very well be on the horizon.