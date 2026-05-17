Angels vs. Dodgers: How the Freeway Series Blowout Exposes a Wide Talent Gap

In rivalry games when there is a large gap in talent fans will say "throw the records out the window" and hope for some magic to happen. And generally the Freeway Series has been a close and competitive series even as the teams had their ups and downs.

Last year the Angels pulled every rabbit out of the hat and managed to sweep the Dodgers six games to none. But magic does not happen in sports on a nightly basis.

Tonight the Dodgers rolled into Anaheim and laid down a 15-2 beating that showed the gulf between the franchises. A double digit offensive showing the night after throwing a shutout proves the Angels are short on talent at every turn.

Yes, 8 of those runs were charged to mop up man Alek Manoah. But the mere fact Manoah is on the Angels proves just how short on talent the team is. Manoah has not been good for years.

Jose Soriano was the Angels only hope of winning tonight.

With the Angels offense continuing to struggle, the Angels only hope of winning was for Jose Soriano to have yet another dominant outing. He has been brilliant so far this season and shut the Dodgers down in the Freeway Series last season.

Tonight Soriano was great through five innings but the wheels fell completely off in the sixth. Completely devoid of any command he walked four batters and hit another. The Dodgers scored five runs that inning on only one hit.

Once they scored three, though, this game was basically over. The Angels have only scored three or more runs once in their last seven games

Andy Pages' defense saved runs while Jo Adell allowed runs.

Defensive runs saved tracks every catch a fielder makes. Andy Pages entered the night with 9 defensive runs saved. A diving stop early in the game saved a run that would have given the Angels a lead and then he made another diving stop on a Logan O'Hoppe liner that saved a late run. Those will not push his total to 11 DRS but it illustrates the fact he not only produces runs he prevents them.

Meanwhile, Jo Adell was unaware of the ground rules at Angels Stadium and allowed Shohei Ohtani to come around and score on what should have been a 2 run double. Granted, the broadcasters and most fans did not know the ground rules but it is literally Adell's job and he should know the rules.

Mike Trout is the only Angel who would start on the Dodgers.

May 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout (27) runs during the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

In looking position by position, the Angels are short on talent at nearly every spot. Mike Trout would start in left field for the Dodgers over Teoscar Hernadez. His defense is better than Hernandez but far worse than Pages.

Outside of that, the Dodgers have the better players at first base (Freeman vs. Schanuel), catcher (Smith vs. O'Hoppe) right field (Tucker vs. Adell) and DH (Ohani vs. Soler) by a mile. Pages is a stud in center field and currently outplaying Mike Trout on both sides of the ball.

Zach Neto is a solid shortstop but he's no Mookie Betts. Max Muncy is the best third baseman in the Freeway Series.

The two franchises are on opposite trajectories.

Consider this: Arte Moreno bought the defending World Series champions who had a stocked farm system. He hired unqualified executives, cut the scouting and development budgets, signed foolish free agent contracts, lost his broadcast deal and has turned the Angels into the team with the longest playoff drought in Major League Baseball.

The Guggenheim Group bought a Dodgers team that was fresh off a bankruptcy and lacking in minor league depth. They hired the best front office in baseball, invested heavily in scouting and development, secured a lucrative new TV deal, and have the best team on the planet.

One bought a champion and turned it into a cellar dwellar. The other bought a third place team and built a champion.

Angels fans deserve better ownership.

Mar 3, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno is acknowledged by the fans before a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The one constant in the Angels streak of futility is ownership. Players, field managers, general managers, and coaches have come and gone but Arte Moreno remains. The Freeway Series beatdown tonight just drives in the point that true baseball fans already know. Arte Moreno coasted on the talent brought in by others and the organization has taken a downward turn once his hand picked crew took over.

Ideally Moreno will sell the team to somebody who does want to win. There are some intriguing pieces in the organization but not enough of them nor is there any indication the Angels are going to properly develp that talent.

If Arte truly is holding on to the team, new team president Molly Jolly might be Angels fans only hope. Unlike the previous team president Jolly has experience as an executive and a background in human resources. Hopefully she can hire a competent front office and convince Moreno it needs proper funding.