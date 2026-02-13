NCAA Baseball Kickoff: Who Will the Angels Target in the First Round of the Draft?

Welcome to the beginning of college baseball. Over the years the talent level and intenisty of the college game has improved dramatically. Not only are the games fun to watch, they give fans a glimpse into the future.

Angels GM Perry Minasian has exclusively chosen college players with his first round picks and generally doubles up in the second round as well. Given the Angels draft position, farm needs, and love of college players, these are the players Angels fans should watch early in the college season as they might be the team's first round pick this summer.

Drew Burress - OF Georgia Tech

Burress enters his junior year at Georgia Tech coming off a massively impressive sophomore campaign that saw him slash .333/.469/.693 in 60 games. With good speed and athleticism Burress plays a solid center field and swiped 10 bases last season.

There's a good chance Burress plays himself higher up the board, but his diminutive 5 foot 9 frame will give some teams pause. As of today he's likely the best case scenario at #12 and a player Angels fans can dream on a bit thanks to this compact swing.

Drew Burress when I'm in attendance since last Thursday:



9-for-9, 18 TB, 3 2B, 2 HR, 3 BB, 0 K



I think that's pretty good. Leads off today's game with a 106 EV HR on the second pitch he saw. pic.twitter.com/fnAlEA6kwo — Tyler Jennings (@TylerJennings24) May 22, 2025

AJ Gracia - OF Virginia

That is not a typo, Gracia (not Garcia) is a 6 foot 3 lefty with a plus hit tool and plus power. Gracia also has an elite eye as evidenced by his 57 walks in 60 games last year. By being selective, he posted a .293/.449/.559 line that included 15 home runs and 10 doubles in his 63 hits.

He's not as fast as Burress and likely profiles as a left fielder due to his mid level arm strength, but he did swipe 8 bases with only 1 caught stealing so he makes the best of his athletic ability. A developed batting eye with solid power who can advance quickly should appeal to the Angels, though.

“Gracia has a chance to vault himself into top five pick consideration this spring.”



Our 2026 MLB Draft Deep Dive series rolls on w/ a breakdown from @J_D_Cameron of @UVABaseball OF AJ Gracia from…one of the most complete college bats in the class ⤵️pic.twitter.com/jXimZ5uiVa — The College Baseball Show (@CollegeBSBShow) February 3, 2026

Jackson Flora - RHP UC, Santa Barbara

Last year Flora's rotation mate Tyler Bremner entered the season with all the fanfare. Yet weekend after weekend Flora held his own relative to Bremner. At times he outshone him. With scouts already in the stands to watch Tyler, Jackson got an early start on showcasing himself for the 2026 draft.

Solidly built at 6 foot 3 and 205 pounds, Flora has a four pitch mix highlighted by a plus plus fastball. Scouts rate the pitch a 70 on the 20-80 scale and both his slider and control are rated above average. His worst offering is his change up, which is rated a 50.

Reuniting a highly successful college tandem at the professional ranks would make for a good storyline, but if Flora is available the Angels could count themselves lucky. Playing in a weaker baseball conference could hurt his standing with some front offices, making Flora available at 12.

And it looks like Flora has added a sweeper to his arsenal for 2026.

Second best day of the year. #OpeningDay⚾️



Jackson Flora (UCSB) vs. Colby Allen (USM)



Flora’s sweeper might be the best in the country, elite horizontal, late depth, real swing and miss profile. This matchup is going to be electric⚡️ pic.twitter.com/ShIh8VT9kW — Dillon Carroll (@DillonCarroll2) February 13, 2026

Ace Reese - 3B Mississippi State

This organization needs a quality third baseman in the worst way. Ace Reese is an offensive force who tore through the SEC as a sophomore, which is no small feat. The SEC is to baseball what it is to football and sophomores usually face a tough adjustment period.

Not Reese. The left put up a ridiculous .352/.422/.718 line with a dozen long balls while never looking overmatched. Teams prefer to draft shortstops which is why Reese could very well be available at 12. Defensively the 6 foot 4 inch 220 pounder is still a bit of a work in progress, but possesses more than enough arm strength to stay at the hot corner.

For an organization lacking in offensive firepower on the farm, Reese would be a great selection at 12.