Angels Opening Day Roster Projection, Starting Lineup, and Pitchers Prediction

Angels position players are in camp and we are just two days away from the start of Cactus League action. There are some camp battles and some players rehabbing from injury but let's take a stab at projecting the Angels Opening Day roster and starting roles.

The announcement Mike Trout is returning to center field certainly shakes up roster construction. And with a battle for the second base position plus bench roles still under way there's a good chance I miss on a couple of these.

Opening Day Starting 9

Zach Neto - SS

Nolan Schanuel - 1B

Mike Trout - CF

Jorge Soler - DH

Yoan Moncada - 3B

Jo Adell - RF

Logan O'Hoppe - C

Brandon Lowe - LF

Adam Frazier - 2B

Yes, I'm predicting Adam Frazier will win the starting second base job out of Spring Training. This is primarily to keep Christian Moore in the minors for more development and to add a left handed bat to the lineup. Frazier isn't a long term answer at 34 years old, but he does make the camp battles a lot more interesting.

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels center fielder Bryce Teodosio (22) is congratulated by right fielder Jo Adell (7) after hitting a two-run shot for his first major league home run scoring second baseman Christian Moore (4) during the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Angels bench on Opening Day

A starting nine leaves room for four more players. Backup catcher is one of them, so now I'm down to three. The team needs a true center fielder and two utility players. In this case, the selections seem pretty obvious.

Travis d'Arnaud - C

Vaughn Grissom - Utility/2B

Oswald Peraza - Utility

Bryce Teodosio - OF

This group is uninspiring but for a team commited to giving young guys an opportunity to play it fits the bill. Grissom and Peraza are out of options, giving them an inside track on bench spots. Plus they were acquired in trade and showed promise early in their careers. Teodosio is a burner who improves outfield defense and can pinch run.

Angels Starting Rotation

Yusei Kikuchi - LHP

Jose Soriano - RHP

Reid Detmers - LHP

Grayson Rodriguez - LHP

George Klassen - RHP

As is stands, the Angels lack an obvious candidate for the fifth starter's role. In a camp battle between Klassen, Caden Dana, and Jack Kochanowicz I'm taking the guy with the best stuff. Alek Manoah was brought in as well but he's behind the rest of the group and has a minor league option remaining.

Angels Bullpen

This gets tough due to predicting the health of both Ben Joyce and Robert Stephenson. At this point, it is best to count on life without them until they are on the roster.

Kirby Yates - Closer

Drew Pomeranz - LHP

Jordan Romano - RHP

Brent Suter - LHP

Jose Fermin - RHP

Jayvien Sandridge - LHP

Hunter Strickland - RHP

Ryan Zeferjahn - RHP

This is a very uninspiring group that wil look leagues better if Joyce and Stephenson are able to join it. Part of the reason for these selections is I believe the Angels are going to focus on developing players like Ryan Johnson, Christ Cortez, and Samy Natera Jr. rather than rushing them to the big leagues. Don't be surprised of any of that trio lands a big league gig and I'm off by as many as 5 selections. This is really throwing dart.

Lots can change between now and Opening Day. Injuries and player performance will make a bit impact on the roster. Let's check back in a few weeks and see how I fared.