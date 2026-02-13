Angels Who Could Make their MLB Debuts This Season

Angels GM Perry Minasian stated the Angels are committing to their young core and to giving opportunities for other young players this season. That is a tacit admission a rebuild is in process and also begs the question which young players could see their first MLB action this year.

In looking at the Angels minor league talent and the obvious needs on the Major League roster, there are a few obvious candidates who should make their way to Anaheim at some point this season.

#1 George Klassen

As I've previously covered, George Klassen is the top arm to watch in the Angels system. He's in big league camp specifically so the coaches can get an up close view at him. If there is a player in the organization with a significant arrow pointing up, it is Klassen.

George Klassen can break into the Angels rotation in 2026. Over his last three starts in September to end the 2025 season:



18.0 IP

2.00 ERA

23/5 K/BB

4 ER

0 HR



After a near 28% K% last season in AA, it could be time we see his ++ upper-90s fastball utilized at the MLB level. pic.twitter.com/vYE2utwAZu — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) February 11, 2026

#2 Nelson Rada

If you're looking for position players on the Angels farm the list pretty much starts and ends with Rada unless you look at lower levels. Rada is young and lacks power, but has a great glove in center field and consistently posts high on base percentages. For a team that ranked third worst in both defensive runs saved and on base percentage, Rada addresses two weaknesses.

As currently constructed, the Angels do not have a true center fielder on the roster. Nelson Rada is on the verge of taking over center field if he can just improve his contact a bit. He had a good run in AAA Salt Lake to end the 2025 season but that is a hitter's paradise.

Nelson. Rada.



Welcome to your first Triple-A moment! pic.twitter.com/8R8dkAyVCH — Salt Lake Bees (@SaltLakeBees) August 3, 2025

#3 Samy Natera Jr.

Natera might actually be in the bigs before Rada. The lefty out of New Mexico State had a great 2025 after a solid showing in the Arizona Fall League the previous off season. Natera Jr. posted a really nice 2.84 ERA across 57 innings in AA and AAA.

K's are Natera's calling card and he racked up 68 in those 57 innings on the strength of his fastball/slider combination. Unfortunately, walks were also an issue and he handed out 31 free passes.

Natera Jr. will get to face the best of the best in the World Baseball Classic and with a good showing there, will put his name in the hat for a bullpen gig in Anaheim.

Angels own Samy Natera Jr will be pitching for Team Mexico pic.twitter.com/sXmtSgWDDf — Not Josh Lowe (@AngelsFaithful) February 6, 2026

#4 Chase Shores

Never known as an organization with patience, the Angels are typically the first team to promote a player from the previous draft. Chase Shores just might carry on the tradition of being promoted just months after being drafted.

After recording the final out of the College World Series, Shores was selected in the second round of last year's draft. His fastball is high 90s with good arm side run, his slider is 91 and filthy, and he projects as a high leverage reliever.

The Angels are going to try to develop him as a starter, but if they feel the need to add to the bullpen Shores looks to be about ready.