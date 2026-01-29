Nelson Rada is on the Verge of Taking Over Center Field

Nelson Rada is the Angels top position player prospect and the one most likely to make an impact on the 2026 Angels. As currently constructed the Angels do not have a true center fielder on the roster. They also led the league in strikeouts last year while ranking near the bottom in team defense.

Inserting the 20 year old Rada into center field will greatly improve the team defense. He won't add power, but has consistently posted high on base percentages throughout his minor league career. At age 20 the international signee from Venezuela will be in big league camp with a chance to impress the Angels brass and eventually crack the roster.

He faces an uphill battle to break camp with the big league club, but based on his numbers last year he might not be in the minor leagues long.

Here is what the experts say about Rada.

Nelson Rada Prospect Savant Profile | https://prospectsavant.com/player/703185

Red is good and that's a lot of red. What this shows is Rada is very selective when he swings and makes contact when he does. It is definitely not hard contact and his power profile is well below average. The true keys here are his high walk rate and low strikeout rate which are the result of his low chase rate. Simply put, he's great at swinging at strikes and letting the balls go by.

Offense really is not Rada's calling card, though. That 97th percentile speed helps Rada track down a ton of fly balls. Defensively he is rated 60 on the 20-80 scale scouts use. FanGraphs also projects his fielding to be 60. For perspective 50 is considered MLB average with 60 being well above average.

The hit tool is still developing and he clearly lacks raw power. But there is room in modern baseball for a glove first outfielder who can work walks, put the ball in play, and steal bases. The key, of course, is getting the hit tool up to being respectable and that's still a ways off.

Nelson Rada could be Denard Span 2.0 or something similar.

I can't take credit for this idea as prospect guru Taylor Blake Ward first comped Rada to Span, Not only do their physical builds and left handed swings have overlap so do their minor league numbers. In the minor leagues. In his minor league career, Span posted a .358 OBP and a .360 slugging percentage. Rada's numbers are .384 and .339 in those metrics. Even their minor batting averages are similar with Rada at .273 and Span at .281.

Rada's only time slugging well was in a short sample size at AAA Salt Lake City. The elevation in SLC makes the park a hitter's paradise so those numbers need to be taken in context. However, he did improve his on base percentage from AA to AAA, showing he can read higher quality pitching.

Ultimately Rada will need to prove to pitchers that he can make them pay to some degree or they will come right after him with fastballs and limit his walks. Once Rada can prove to be a decent spray hitter, his speed will help him beat out plenty of singles.

The Angels could really use a table setter at the top of the lineup and improved defense on the grass. Nelson Rada projects to bring both to the team at some point in the near future. Keep a close eye on him in Spring Training

If you haven't seen him play, here's a nice clip.