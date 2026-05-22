The Biggest Reason The Angels Keep losing Isn't What You Think

When the Los Angeles Angels continue piling up losses, the immediate blame usually falls on the pitching staff. And while inconsistent pitching has certainly played a role at times, it may not be the biggest issue holding the team back. Quietly, the Angels' defense has become one of the more overlooked problems contributing to their struggles throughout the 2026 season.

Defensive Mistakes Continue Adding Up

The pitching often looks worse because the defense continues putting pitchers in difficult spots. A perfect example came during the top of the 10th inning in the Angels' loss to the Athletics. With the bases loaded and one out, Ryan Zeferjahn did exactly what the Angels needed, inducing a potential inning ending double play off the bat of Zack Gelof. However, after Zach Neto fed the ball to Adam Frazier at second base, the turn was not completed quick enough, allowing the Gelof to beat the throw to first. Instead of escaping the inning scoreless, the Athletics pushed across what ended up being the winning run.

May 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Adam Frazier (20) fails to field a pop foul between left fielder Jo Adell (7) and first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18) in the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images | Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

The issue goes beyond just one inning or one game. Throughout the 2026 season, The Angels have consistently struggled defensively, and the underlying numbers reinforce that concern. The Angels currently rank 28th in defense with -13 Outs above average, while also sitting at -10 in runs prevented. On top of that they have committed 32 errors this season, the third most in the MLB.

Those mistakes continue extending innings, increasing pitch counts, and placing additional pressure on both the starting rotation and bullpen. while the pitching staff has understandably received much of the criticism, the defense behind it has often made those struggles significantly more difficult to overcome.

May 21, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Athletics third baseman Zack Gelof (20) slides safely past Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) during the seventh inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | William Liang-Imagn Images

Defensive Baseball Still Matters

In today's game, much of the focus naturally shifts toward offense and pitching, but defensive consistency still plays a major role in winning baseball games. For the Los Angeles Angels, too many small mistakes have continued turning manageable situations into costly ones. Extra outs, extended innings, and missed opportunities in the field not only hurt the pitching staff statistically, but also make it significantly more difficult to maintain momentum through a game.

Teams capable of consistently winning close mathcups typically avoid giving opponents additional chances, something the Angels have struggled to do throughout much of the 2026 season. Until that changes, the team may continue finding itself stuck in the same frustrating cycle of losses.