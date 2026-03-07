Two Players Who Are Playing Themselves Onto the Angels Roster

The Angels weaknesses are evident. First up is leading the league in strikeouts by a significant margin. Next is having a horrible defense that is a detriment to the pitching staff. Shoring up those two areas would maximize the power in the lineup and help the reduce the number of runs allowed.

A third of the way through the Cactus League, two non roster invitees are making their cases to help the Angels shore up those two weaknesses.

Nelson Rada is making the case to be the Angels center fielder.

Feb 24, 2024; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Nelson Rada against the Los Angeles Dodgers during a spring training game at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Rada's defensive prowess has never been questioned. Even with a wind aided gaff in Goodyear yesterday, Rada is the best pure center fielder in Angels camp. A lack of power has dampened his prospect rankings but the Angels have plenty of power up and down the lineup.

Blessed with 70 grade speed on the 20-80 scale, Rada is an elite runner. His scouting grades all give him plus defense in center field and project him to have huge stolen base potenial; some outlets even saying he could steal 50+ bags in a season.

While Rada does not hit for much power, he also does not strike out often. In 21 Cactus League at bats Rada has struck out as many times as he has walked, 4. He is currently sporting an on base percentage of .524 which is unsustainable but the sign of a developed batting eye for a 20 year old prospect.

Rada carried a .398 on base percentage in AA and AAA last year. Getting him on base in front of Trout and Adell will turn solo homers into two run homers. Putting him in center field greatly improves the team's defense.

Adam Frazier is the obvious fit at second base.

Signed to a minor league deal as camp began, Adam Frazier is a solid second baseman who could add some nice balance to a righty heavy lineup. In half a dozen games Frazier is getting on base at a .462 clip by only striking out twice in 13 plate appearances.

For his career, Frazier sports a .326 on base percentage and strikes out about 12% of the time; far below the MLB average of just over 22%. Adding Frazier to the lineup gets more men on base for the power bats and gets the power bats more opportunities.

While playing against similar competition, Christian Moore has struck out 6 times in 21 plate appearances. Oswald Peraza has K'd 5 times in 20 trips to the plate. As the competition level increases through camp, expect those high strikeout rates to continue to climb.

If the Angels want to have a competent lineup and solid outfield defense, they will open the season with Rada batting leadoff in center field and Adam Frazier at secong base.