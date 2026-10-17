This Crucial NL Central Pitcher Could Be the Angels' Ultimate Offseason Steal

After toppling the big budget behemoth just to the north of Angels Stadium, the Milwaukee Brewers are the feel good story in baseball. And for fans of the Brew Crew that story could get even better as longtime hurler Brandon Woodruff is pushing to pitch in the Fall Classic.

When healthy, Woodruff has shown true front of the rotation ability. But as he approaches his 34th birthday long term health has been elusive the past few season. For a team that has a need for veteran pitching and absolutely must hit on some lottery tickets, Woodruff is an ideal buy low candidate.

The Elite Arsenal of a Two-Time All-Star

Woodruff's stuff is still elite even as he ages. Over the past two seasons he has struck out right at 10.5 batters per 9 innings which is right in line with his career 10.45 K/9. The high K rate is complemented by an extremely low 2.28 career walks per 9 innings and Woodruff has been below 2 BB/9 in each of the last two seasons.

In 9 starts in 2026 Woodruff posted a 2.98 ERA with a microscopic 0.88 WHIP. Opponents hit a measly .174 against him, proving he is still an elite pitcher. At least when he is healthy.

Like many before him, Woodruff is compensating for a loss in overall velocity by improving his pitch mix and placement. No longer blowing batters away, the big righty relies on speed differential and location to keep hitters off balance.

Calculated High-Reward Gamble for the Angels

Jun 28, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is no hiding the risk here. Brandon Woodruff is in his mid 30s and completing his third consecutive season marred by injury. As stated above, his velocity is down a tick and his movement is not as sharp as his 2023 peak.

That combination of risk and age is why the Mississippi native will be available on a one year deal that likely comes with plenty of incentives but little base salary. However he will still posses more upside than a back end innings eater who will cost the same amount of money.

For a team like the Angels, upside is more important than anything. It will take far more than a back end starter to get the team from 100 losses to sniffing a playoff berth.

The team is not one starting pitcher away from contention. And they have plenty of likely back end arms in Caden Dana and Grayson Rodriguez. For the Angels to have any hope they need to hit on a lottery ticket and Woodruff is a good one to buy.

Bringing Postseason Pedigree to the Halos Clubhouse

Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff pours champagne on broadcaster Bob Uecker, right, and manager Pat Murphy after the team clinched the 2024 NL Central Division championship. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect



Beyond the data, the Angels’ young roster desperately needs veteran leadership and a culture of winning. Woodruff has spent his entire career in a winning Milwaukee environment, logging critical postseason experience. His number actually improve in the playoffs, demonstrating that his stuff plays under the brightest lights.

Plugging a veteran with Woodruff's work ethic and gritty rehab reputation into a clubhouse alongside young foundational pieces like Reid Detmers and Walbert is invaluable. If the Angels want to stop cycling through mediocre, short-term pitching fixes, taking a shot on Woodruff's elite pedigree is the way to go.



Bringing Woodruff into camp as an example for the young hurlers has value in and of itself. The on field availability is a gamble, but the leadership is not. Overall, for the cost of a one year deal it makes all the sense in the world for the Angels to pursue Woodruff.