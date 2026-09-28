Angels 2026 Awards: Reid Detmers is the Ultimate Bright Spot in Lost Season

There is no sugarcoating a 100 loss season. When a franchise crosses that brutal century mark for the first time in history, the temptation is to burn the tape and never look back. But amid the wreckage of the LA Angels' 2026 campaign, one silver lining shone so brightly it demands its own spotlight. Amidst all the losing and a trade deadline fire sale that included rumors he was traded, Reid Detmers emerged as the ace the Angels have long needed.

A quiet leader on the field and great presence off it, Detmers put up front of the rotation numbers and established himself as the key piece for the Angels next era.

Breaking Down Reid Detmers’ Elite 2026 Breakout Stats

Reid Detmers was consistently excellent throughout the 2026 season and exceptional in the second half of the year. Overall he pitched in 185 innings and struck out 211 batters against only 48 walks. With batters rarely squaring up the ball against him, Detmers had a WHIP of 1.038 which is elite closer territory.

The innings and strikeouts were career highs as is the 4.1 bWAR and ERA+ of 120. On the year Detmers stuck out 10.3 batters per 9 innings and 4.40 batters for every one he walked.

Whether you prefer old school or new school metrics, Detmers was elite. The only category in which he did not excel was wins and losses but that would clearly not his fault. Reid gave his team an opportunity to win night after night.

From the Bullpen to Ace: The Adjustments That Worked

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) looks on during the seventh inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A 2025 move to the bullpen helped reshape Detmers focus. He openly speaks about how that transition got him to hone in on each pitch and attack each hitter aggressively. In a late game situation there is no room to nibble around the plate and potentially walk a batter. Nor is there any benefit to throwing extra pitches.

Carrying a reliver's mindset to a starting pitcher's workload is not easy. But in 2026 Detmers was able to do just that. Consider his WHIP of 1.038 through 185 innings and how close it is to Dodgers closer Tanner Scott, who is considered to be one of the best in the business. The fact Detmers was able to essentially be a closer from the first pitch through six innings per night is nothing short of remarkable.

Adding in the new analytics only increased his effectiveness as Detmers carried an unreal 1.89 ERA over the second half of the season with a WHIP close to Mason Miller's over that time.

Why Detmers Is the Foundational Piece for the Stan Kroenke Era

Aug 15, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) is greeted by center fielder Mike Trout (27) after completing the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pitching wins championships at all levels. Having a home grown, affordable front of the rotation pitcher in Reid Detmers could greatly accelerate the team's rebuild. In fact, looking to extend Detmers now would be a great move for the Angels. At only 26 years old, Detmers should have his prime ahead of him.

Which also brings about another possibility. The Angels are obviously in full rebuild mode and Detmers trade value is sky high. A trade return this off season could provide the greatest trade haul for the Angels since they landed Nolan Ryan from the Mets. That type of talent influx could further build around the core that is winning in AA and truly set a foundation for the future.

But the smart play is to extend Detmers and build the pitching staff around him. A 1-2 punch of Detmers and breakout rookie Walbert Urena will give fans a reason to watch as the team adds more young talent and will still be in their primes the next time the Angels can reasonably compete.

Every GM says "it all starts with pitching" and Reid Detmers has proven he is a front of the line pitcher. He is the Angels MVP, will easily win the Nick Adenhart Award, and should be a foundational piece for the Kroenke era.