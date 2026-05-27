Vaughn Grissom’s 8th-Inning Grand Slam Powers Angels’ Thrilling 10-6 Comeback Win Over Tigers

Vaughn Grissom had a career day that propelled the Angels to their fourth win in a row. It was a big rebound for the Angels offense which was largely shut down yesterday.

The young Grissom was brought into the Angels organization this offseason and given a chance to compete for the Opening Day second base job. An injury during the preseason kept him off the Opening Day roster but he is making the most of his playing time right now.

Vaughn Grissom's grand slam in the top of the 8th inning was tonight's key moment.

After a bad outing by Jack Kochanowicz, the Angels were down 6-5 in the top of the 8th inning. Zach Neto had a key at bat with two outs that lasted 10 pitches and extended the inning. A walk to Trout loaded the bases.

On a 2-0 count, Grissom sat fastball, got his pitch, and delivered the first grand slam of his career.

🚨 A GRISSOM GRAND SLAM GIVES US THE LEAD 🚨 pic.twitter.com/lNLXK5SFbD — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 27, 2026

Grissom had 3 hits, 6 RBI, and a run scored tonight. This was easily his best night as an Angel. His talent is evident. Vaughn Grissom brings a lot of upside to the team and tonight he lived up to his ceiling.

Given the fact the Angels are looking toward the future, Grissom and Oswald Peraza deserve to play every day. Tonight Peraza went 1 for 4 and scored a run but did strike out 3 times.

Zach Neto and Wade Meckler also had big nights.

Neto is a star player who has been struggling with strikeouts this season. Prior to Grissom's magic in the 8th, Neto found himself down in the count but he was able to take a couple of balls, foul off several strikes, then loft a single to keep the inning going. That at bat was impressive.

Neto went 3 for 4 with a walk, 2 runs scored, and an RBI tonight. It was a fabulous performance by the Angels leadoff man.

Wade Meckler has done nothing but make himself fans since he arrive in Anaheim. Tonight he collected another 2 hits in 4 at bats and played a solid left field.

Jose Fermin was filthy and the Angels bullpen did well down the stretch.

Apr 28, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Jose Fermin (65) pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

The Angels revamped their bullpen a few weeks back and it looks much better with Jose Fermin in it. Tonight he struck out the first batter he faced to end a scoring threat in the bottom of the 6th inning. He then got 2 more K's and a fly out in the bottom of the 7th. His work kept the Tigers lead in check and set up Grissom's heroics.

Chase Silseth continued his recent hot streak by pitching a scoreless bottom of the 8th inning. He gave up no hits and no walks while striking out one batter.

Kirby Yates came into the game and walked the first batter he faced, but shut down the next three to perserve the win.