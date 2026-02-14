What The First Images of Spring Training Tell Us About the Angels

Angels pitchers and catchers reported to camp this week and went to work. There are a lot of storylines in both the rotation and the bullpen. Most of them involve the health of pitchers the Angels are counting on for 2026.

The good news, so far so good on the health front. At least in the rotation. The boys are throwing bullpens and doing drills and thanks to modern technology we can watch them. A couple of key bullpen pieces are throwing but might be a little behind the curve.

Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah are both healthy and throwing.

The back end of the Angels rotation is currently held together with bubble gum and tape. Grayson Rodriguez's talent has never been questioned but his injury history is long. Alek Manoah was once a young promising arm but now he is trying to save his career.

But they both are healthy and fully participating in team activities.

Grayson Rodriguez and Alek Manoah throwing bullpens. pic.twitter.com/pNJQNQQHCF — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) February 11, 2026

Manoah appears to be impressing his new colleagues. This closer shot shows him driving well with his lower half and getting good oomph on the ball. Somebody on the squad can be heard giving approval.

You can hear in the background someone saying “ oh I like that” after Manoah threw



Not sure who it was but nice to hear regardless pic.twitter.com/sQOvDUx2T1 — Not Josh Lowe (@AngelsFaithful) February 13, 2026

Ben Joyce is throwing again but a little behind schedule

It is so easy to see Ben Joyce as an absolute hammer at the back end of a bullpen. His 105 MPH heater is now complimented by a nasty splitter. His stuff has never been the problem, but he's suffered a litany of arm injuries.

After missing most of 2025 due to shoulder surgery, Joyce disappeared from view and there were questions about his health heading into camp. On Wednesday he threw off flat ground and gave an update.

Ben Joyce throwing off the half-mound for the first time this spring. He said he’s feeling great but it’s still too early to know if he’ll be ready for Opening Day pic.twitter.com/XBjZKz4k5J — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 11, 2026

Robert Stephenson is still a question mark.

There's no video to share of Robert Stephenson because he is not yet participating in camp. He's been injured pretty much the entire two seasons he's been under contract with the Angels and is now stating he felt thoracic outlet symptoms over the off season.

In the same breath, he says he feels good now and is only a week behind schedule. Stephenson expects to be ready for Opening Day but at this point it is best to plan on him not being in the Angels bullpen and consider it a bonus when he is. Stephenson has pitched a total of 12 innings the last two years.

Jose Soriano is smooth and could have a breakout year.

Jose Soriano has great stuff. Pitching coach Mike Maddux is known to get the best out of guys. This could be a really great combination. If there is an unexpected breakout star for the Angels this year, Soriano will be that guy.

José Soriano throwing a bullpen session with pitching coach Mike Maddux watching pic.twitter.com/EkUiDk3rlp — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) February 12, 2026

Baseball is back...or almost back"



It is simply great to see players in uniform and hear the familiar sounds of popping mitts and player laughter. This isn't real baseball, the games start next week. But for baseball starved fans, the sights of Spring Training provide a little rush knowing the game is almost back.



