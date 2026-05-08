What Walbert Ureña’s Recent Success Means for the Angels

The Angels did not enter the season expecting Walbert Ureña to immediately become a major contributor. At just 22 years old with limited upper-minors experience, the expectation was more developmental than impactful.

But the organization clearly believes in the long-term upside.

Ureña signed with the Angels out of the Dominican Republic in 2021 and steadily worked his way through the system before earning a spot on the 40-man roster after the 2025 season. The right-hander climbed from High-A to Triple-A last year, posting a combined 4.34 ERA across 141 innings while generating a strong ground-ball profile with a fastball that can reach triple digits.

At 6-foot and 210 pounds, Ureña does not have the traditional frame of a power starter, but his pitch mix is what continues to make him intriguing.

Walbert Ureña hoy:



5.0 IP | 2 H | 0 ER | 3 BB | 4 K



pic.twitter.com/218unhwc2G — Trout Zone (@Trout_Zone) May 2, 2026

Ureña’s profile starts with velocity, but his approach is more layered than a typical power pitcher. He has relied on a surprisingly balanced four-pitch mix in 2026, throwing his changeup 32 percent of the time alongside a sinker, four-seam fastball, and sweeper. The sinker and four-seamer give him the upper-90s velocity that stands out immediately, but the changeup has become a major part of how he attacks hitters, especially lefties, helping him generate weaker contact and avoid becoming overly dependent on pure velocity.

His early major league results have started to trend in the right direction since moving into a starting role in April. After a rough relief appearance against Houston early in the season, Ureña has looked far more comfortable working as a starter, posting a 3.22 ERA across 22.1 innings while striking out 22 batters. More importantly, he has started pitching deeper into games, throwing five innings against the Mets before following it with six innings of one-run ball against the White Sox, where he also picked up his first major league win.

another strong start for the rookie 🫡



6.0 IP | 2 H | 1 ER | 3 BB | 5 SO pic.twitter.com/IR6SwN14LP — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) May 6, 2026

The recent outings have reinforced why the Angels remain intrigued by his long-term upside. His velocity and movement have made it difficult for hitters to square him up consistently, and the strikeout production has translated quickly at the major league level. The command still remains inconsistent, shown by his 16 walks through 22.1 innings, but his improvement since moving into the rotation is a major reason the Angels have continued developing him as a starter rather than shifting him into a bullpen role.

For now, Ureña remains defined more by projection than production.

But on a pitching staff still searching for long-term stability behind names like José Soriano and Reid Detmers, the Angels are clearly hoping Ureña can eventually become part of that next wave. The raw tools are already there. The next step is proving the consistency can catch up.