Why the Angels Second Base Battle isn't as Open as it Seems

On the surface, the Angels have a four player battle for the starting second base job. Christian Moore, Vaughn Grissom, Adam Frazier, and Nick Madrigal all will get looks in camp and each has varying chances of landing the gig. But if you look a little closer, it appears to be a two man race.

In looking at a multitude of factors, it is pretty clear the Angels will go one of two ways barring an injury.

Nick Madrigal is on the outside looking in.

Madrigal is in camp on a straight minor league deal. The once highly touted prospect did not play at all in 2025 following shoulder surgery in 2024. Barring a miraculous Cactus League showing, Madrigal's role on the Angels is pretty defined: go to Salt Lake, hope to recover, and be depth in case of an injury.

The fact the Angels can send Madrigal to AAA without risking losing him on waivers is a huge obstacle for Madgrigal to overcome.

Vaughn Grissom looks destined for a utility role.

Vaughn Grissom brings a lot of intrigue to camp. He got off to a hot start in his career before faltering. He turned 25 last month and put up a very nice .270/.342/.441 slash line in AAA Worcester last year. The numbers in the International League translate much better to MLB production than those in the hitter friendly Pacific Coast League.

Grissom has experience at shortstop, was acquired via trade, and most importantly is out of options. If the team wants to return Grissom to AAA they have to put him on waivers which is a risk.

As the only player on this list capable of covering shortstop in a pinch, Grissom is likely slotted for a utility role unless he absolutely takes second base by the horns and runs with it.

So that means two players are really fighting for the job.

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels second baseman Christian Moore (4) runs after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Christian Moore is the recent first round pick and all eyes will be on him. In a perfect world the Angels would love to see Moore swing a hot bat in Phoenix and seize control of the job. But those are really lofty expectations for a guy who was in college less than two years ago.

Last season Moore struck out over a third of the time, had a batting average that started with a 1 and an on base percentage that started with a 2. Until we see his swing adjustments it is too early know if he'll take strides towards being the Opening Day second baseman.

Conversely, the Angels have a really good idea of what to expect from Adam Frazier. Across over 4200 Major League plate appearances he carries a .264/.326/.383 slash line and his numbers last year were right in line with his career numbers: .283/.320/.402.

Frazier started 79 games at second base and graded out a hair above average defensively. Already 34 years old, Frazier is a place keeper at best while one of Moore or Grissom develops. But if the Angels feel Moore needs additional development, Frazier is the one who will man second base on Opening Day.

Given the overall situation, I think Frazier will be the starter and Moore will head to AAA. But make no mistake this is a two man competition.