Why the Angels Should Target Freddy Peralta in Free Agency During Their Rebuild

As the Angels continue their rebuild, improving the starting rotation should be one of the organization's biggest priorities heading into the offseason. While Los Angeles has several young pitchers who could play important roles in the future, adding an established veteran could provide some much needed stability. With Freddy Peralta set to enter free agency following the 2026 season, the Angels have an intriguing opportunity to target a proven starter who could help strengthen their rotation as the organization looks to take another step forward.

The Angels' Young Rotation Is Showing Promise

The Angels' starting rotation took a significant step forward during the second half of the season, giving the organization plenty of reasons to feel encouraged about its future. Ryan Johnson and George Klassen emerged as pleasant surprises down the stretch, while Walbert Ureña put together an impressive season of his own. All three showed encouraging signs that they could become important pieces of the Angels' rotation as the rebuild continues.

Losing José Soriano at the trade deadline certainly hurt the pitching staff, especially considering the impact he had on the rotation. However, in the bigger picture, moving on from Soriano may have been a necessary decision as the Angels continue prioritizing their long term future. The emergence of younger arms helped soften that loss and gave Los Angeles a clearer picture of what its rotation could look like moving forward.

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts after the inning against the Cleveland Guardians during the third inning in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Freddy Peralta Could Be the Veteran Ace the Angels Need

This is exactly why the Angels should make Freddy Peralta one of their top targets in free agency. The veteran right hander has proven that he can lead a pitching staff, and his performance during Tampa Bay's postseason run has only strengthened his case. After earning ALCS MVP honors and helping the Rays reach the World Series, Peralta has shown that he can deliver when the stakes are at their highest. For an Angels team developing several promising young pitchers, having that type of experience at the top of the rotation could be extremely valuable.

What makes Peralta even more intriguing is the remarkable turnaround he experienced after being traded to Tampa Bay. During his time with the Mets, he struggled to find consistency, posting a 4.99 ERA with a WHIP approaching 1.50. However, following the trade to the Rays, Peralta looked much more like the pitcher who established himself as one of baseball's better starters. He recorded a 3.25 ERA with a WHIP below 1.00, showing just how effective he can be when everything is clicking.

His September performance was especially impressive. Across 28 innings, Peralta went 4-0 with a 0.96 ERA, finishing the regular season on an incredibly strong note. That dominance, combined with his postseason success, makes him an appealing option for a team looking to improve its starting rotation.

Oct 19, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) pitches against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game six of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Angels have plenty of promising young arms to build around, but adding an established veteran like Freddy Peralta could be an important step in their rebuild. His impressive turnaround with Tampa Bay and postseason success have shown that he still has what it takes to lead a major league rotation. While the Angels shouldn't abandon their long term plans by handing out an unreasonable contract, Peralta is exactly the type of pitcher they should be pursuing this offseason. If Los Angeles can bring him in at the right price, he could provide the stability, leadership and production needed to help the Angels' young rotation take the next step forward.