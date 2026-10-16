Zach Neto’s Late Season Surge: Inside the Numbers of the Angels Shortstop’s Elite Power Shift

The first four months of the 2026 season were the most challenging of Zach Neto's career. Thrust into the leadoff spot, the 26 year old shortstop was simply out of his element and spent most of that time leading the league in strikeouts. Visibly frustrated at times but never short of confidence, Neto rebounded down the stretch and while the strikeouts were still too high he proved he is still a legitimate power bat.

At the end of the year Neto's numbers looked in line with the borderline star level production Angels fans expect to see from him. 24 home runs, 24 stolen bases, and 102 runs were the highlights that outshone the horrific 215 K's. Much of that damage was done over the final two months of the season.

Power Surge: Unpacking the Rise in Slugging Percentage



Prior to his hot streak, Neto went through a prolonged power drought where he did not hit a home run from July 5 to August 6. But then he flipped the switch down the stretch, hitting 4 home runs with a .435 slugging percentage in August. Neto followed that month with 4 more home runs and a season-high .461 slugging in September.

That increase in slugging percentage is directly related to Neto's barrel rate increasing from the previous months. During his blistering final two months—which included an AL Player of the Week honor—Neto’s barrel rate skyrocketed to 13.9%.



Prior to August, Neto was still striking the ball well but suffered from consistency issues and the aforementioned prolonged mid summer power drought. His barrel rate during the first four months of the season sat at a more modest 10.4%

Controlling the Zone: Making Progress on the Strikeout Rate

Sep 23, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) hits a single during the first inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There is simply no way to gloss over Neto's 215 punchouts or his 30.5% K rate. Both are far too high for a player with his abilities. But over the last six weeks of the season, Neto made considerable progress in this regard.

Neto walked 15 times in 24 games in September which, along with better contact, led to him posting an on base percentage of .394. He struck out 33 times over that same timeframe but the walks combine with the higher barrel rate to prove he was finally becoming more selective in his swing decisions.

The Catalyst: Forcing Pitchers to Play Into His Strengths

Over the final two months of the season and particularly in September, Neto had an extremely passive yet aggressive approach. Taking a cue from his days leading off, Neto saw an average of 4.18 pitches per plate appearance, which is well above the MLB average. At times this approach led to pitchers getting ahead in counts which contributed to the K's, but it also reveals something about Neto's tought process.

The increase in pitches seen was the direct result of Neto swinging at fewer breaking balls. His chase rate at pitches outside the strike zone decreased, meaning Neto was doing a much better job of swinging at fastballs and strikes. In baseball terms this is called making pitchers come to him.

By narrowing his focus on fastballs, Neto set himself up to hammer balls hard rather than chase pitchers pitches. And that increase in contact is evident in the 8 longballs and increased slugging percentage.

Why Neto’s Strong Finish Sets the Tone for the Angels’ Future

Sep 20, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) looks on in the dugout during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

August and September prove that Neto can be adept at hunting fastballs and making pitchers pay for throwing them. They also prove that Zach should not be a leadoff hitter. Fortunately for the Angels, they have an obvious leadoff candidate in Wade Meckler who rarely strikes out and has the speed to wreak havoc on the basepaths.

But Neto's patient and powerful approach is perfect for the middle of a lineup that is missing Jo Adell's power. Without the pressure of taking pitches to get on base, Neto can be free to unleash on any heater he sees in any count. If a pitcher wants to throw an 0-0 fastball, Neto can be free to pounce.

In a run scoring role, Neto thrives. Last year there was no Angel better at driving runners in than the Roberto Clemente Award nominee. With runners on base Neto slashed an impressive .297/.396/.517 with 35 hits, 6 homers, another 6 doubles, and 48 RBI in 118 at bats.

By putting Neto's skillset in the role in which he best succeeds, the Angels add a solid middle of the order bat. They also allow Meckler's on base and speed skills to be utilized at the top of the lineup. Overall, that is a great recipe for increasing the number of runs the Angels score in 2027.