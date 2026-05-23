Halos in the Community: Zach Neto, Brent Suter, Adam Eaton Honor Troops at LA Fleet Week

Angels star shortstop Zach Neto joined reliever Brent Suter and coach Adam Eaton in San Pedro to honor the US Navy and learn more about their roles during Fleet Week. The trio of Halos spent Wednesday afternoon on the USS Essex, which is a U.S. Navy Amphibious Assault Ship, in the Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro.

Fleet Week offers opportunities for people in the local community to tour the USS Essex and made a big impression on Eaton, who hails from a military family.

"To be able to share a morning with people who protect and serve us and be able to go out and do their operation work to keep us safe at home and allow us to go out and play baseball tonight while they keep us safe is pretty impressive," explains Eaton.

Zach Neto, Adam Eaton, and Brent Suter got an up close look at Navy life.

The Halos trio was given a tour not only of the USS Essex they also had time to meet with members of the Navy who gave them an up close look at their daily lives. Along the way, the Angels thanked the men and women for their service.

At times, the roles of the starstruck changed hands. As Eaton continued to explain, the Angels players were thoroughly impressed with the service members and the scope of their service.

"Very impressive. What they do day in and day out. The sacrifices they are putting on the line to keep us safe," Eaton elaborated. "We got a kick out of being around them and seeing what they do and it's really cool that they loved the experience that they had with us, too.

Zach Neto agreed, calling the experience "a total win, win." This was Neto's third year attending Fleet Week and he had a hard time nailing down his favorite part. Ultimately, it was a mix of everything.

"The cafeteria was seemed cool, the three areas but the chopper I think that was one of the more intriguing parts," Neto recalled. "Just being out on the flight deck; that's three years in a row now I've seen a carrier out on the flight deck and it's pretty cool every year to enjoy with these guys."

Brent Suter, Zach Neto, Adam Eaton, learn about Navy Life | Angels Basebal

Brent Suter might have had the most fun. He certainly had the best seat in the house. Impressed with the fact the USS Essex is one of only six remaining steam powered Navy vessels, Suter was shown to the captain's chair.

"They have to coordinate with the engine rooms and it takes a little bit so it's some old school driving but I got to sit in the captain's chair and pretend what it is like driving the ship," beamed Suter. "It was really, really cool and that was my favorite part."

The smile and joy on Suter's face as he recapped his day with the service members was comparable to a kid at a ballpark who got an autograph from their favorite baseball player.

Awestruck, Suter stated "it was a really cool experience for us."

Each member of the Angels visiting trio was thankful for the men and women who hosted them, and of the military in general. Each downplayed the notion that their appearance was the special part of the day and thanked the service members for allowing them to play baseball in safety every night.

There was one common refrain during their interviews.

"It is the least we can do," said Eaton at one point and Neto at another.

Fleet Week is open to the public and a great way to commemorate Memorial Day.

LA Fleet Week's goal is to build connections between the US Navy and Coastguard and local citizens. In addition to touring the USS Essex, attendees will explore US Coast Guard cutters that participate in both law enforcement and search and rescue.

In addition to ship tours, LA Fleet Week will feature military displays, live entertainment, STEM programming, aircraft flyovers, community outreach events, and leadership and resilience initiatives throughout Los Angeles and Orange Counties.

Further, portions of the weekend's activities will focus on the men and women who gave their lives so that we can be safe.