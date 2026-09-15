Last night Zach Neto had a great night on the field scoring two runs in an Angels win. But he had an even greater night off the field when he was announced as the Angels 2026 nominee for the prestigeous Roberto Clemente Award. Named after baseball's most celebrated philanthropist, the Clemente Award is an annual honor celebrating extraordinary character, community philanthropy, and positive contributions off the field.

The news comes in the middle of a massive second half surge for the 25 year old infielder, who is again showing star potential for the Halos. But when asked about the nomination before Monday’s game, the usually high-energy shortstop grew visibly emotional.

"It means the world," said Neto. "Me and my family talk about it all the time this game is bigger than just itself on the field. There's a way bigger story outside."

As much as Neto loves the game on the field, he realizes the work off the field is what truly matters in life.

"To me, personally, I think this award in general is the most important award out of every single award there is in the Major Leagues," explained the Angels shortstop. "So to be able to be the nominee for the Angels and just be able to support everybody that I supported outside of the baseball field it's a true testament to who I am, what I do for the community, as well as the person my family raised me as."

Zach Neto Was Raised to Serve Others

The son of a Navy veteran, Neto had a living example of service in his father Jaoquin. As a child he loved baseball and looked up to Major League players but he knew the true heroes were the people defending our freedoms and serving their communities on a daily basis. Now that he is a big leaguer himself, he fills both roles.

Neto had the same big league dreams as other kids and wished he could meet the players he saw on TV and admired. And he remembers that today.

"Now as a big leaguer I'm just trying to fulfill that dream for those kids I wished I could have been," said Neto. "It means the world to me. No matter the outcome on the field, whether its good or bad, just try to be an inspiration and role model to those kids."

Ultimately Neto hopes the kids he inspires can carry the torch and inspire the next generation of kids with big league dreams.

"I'm not going to play this game forever," Zach acknowledged saying he wanted "just to hand it off to them and them do the same thing back."

Children and the Military are Zach Neto's Charitable Drives

Zach Neto, Brent Suter, Adam Eaton, Navy Heroes | Angels Baseball

Neto is a big contributor to the Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital Foundation. This is his most deeply personal off field focus. Located in his hometown of Miami, Florida, he hosts the Annual Zach Neto Bowling Tournament to benefit the hospital. He also directly visited patients and utilized the MLBPA Players Trust Double Play Matching Gifts Program to maximize his financial contributions to the facility. Proving just how much the hospital means to Neto, he designated this foundation as the recipient of his 2026 Roberto Clemente Award nomination donation.



Locally the Angels young star works with the Angels Foundation with an emphasis on inspiring and helping children. He visits schools and classrooms through the Adopt A School program and hosts free baseball clinics.



As a son of a veteran Neto also supports military members and their families. He attends Fleet Week each year, interacting with service members, and actually in awe of their daily lives.

"Not too many people get to say 'thank you' and I think it's a very good way to say it," he reflected. "Just being able to enjoy the time with them on their time off and be regular people."

Neto supports TARPS, the Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, to support, honor, and host the families of fallen service members at Angel Stadium.

The Angels as a team won the Bobby Murcer Award for charitable work last month and Neto, as a team leader, was a big part of that push. Now he is being honored for his individual work.