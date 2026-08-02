Zach Neto Trade Rumors: Franklin Arias Scratched Amid Red Sox, Angels Talks

Speculation of a trade between the Angels and Red Sox is growing after Boston had their top prospect, shortstop Franklin Arias, scratched from his AAA start today. The Red Sox have long shown interest in Zach Neto as they try to use their 15 game winning streak as a catapult to a deep October run.

Angels GM John Mozeliak said he would listen to offers on all players on the trade market and is said to be engaged in talks with the Red Sox.

The news of Arias healthy scratch first broke on X and is now circulating around baseball circles.

Boston Red Sox' No. 1 prospect Franklin Arias is not in the WooSox' starting lineup today.



Arias, who was promoted from AA Portland to AAA Worcester on July 24, previously started seven straight games for the WooSox. pic.twitter.com/80QutyAlxw — Tommy Cassell (@tommycassell44) August 2, 2026

Franklin Arias Would Be a Massive Acquisition

Boston Red Sox top prospect Franklin Arias walks out to the field ahead of a Double-A Portland Sea Dogs game on June 18, 2026 at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Arias is universally rated among the best prospects in all of baseball. It would be surprising to see Boston hand him over in a one for one swap with Neto, but the Red Sox are likely bidding against their division rival Rays for the shortstop's services. And Neto comes with three full seasons of control after 2026.

Franklin Arias is a 20 year old shortstop with glowing prospect grades. He would immediately become the best prospect in the Angels farm system as he currently tops the list in Boston. FanGraphs grades him as an overall 60, which is a plus player on the 20-80 scale.

Every tool of Arias is rated at or above MLB average. He hits well, has decent power, and can play a solid shortstop. He is already in AAA at the age of 20 which is incredibly young. Prior to being promoted to AAA last month, Arias slashed an impressive .318/.407/.587 in AA.

Both Baseball America and The Athletic rate Arias as the third best prospect in all of baseball. FanGraphs ranks him as the second best prospect in the land.

The Angels Should Jump at Arias if He is Available

Franklin Arias meets with media inside the home dugout at Polar Park on July 24, 2026. The Red Sox' No. 1 prospect was promoted to Triple-A Worcester from Double-A Portland on Friday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If Arias is truly on the table, the Angels should jump at the opportunity to add him to the franchise. The odds of the Angels competing for playoff spots the next two seasons are extremely low. Adding a super talented 20 year old to the organization would be huge boost to the franchise.

There may need to be more moving pieces to this trade. Baseballtradevalues.com rates Arias value notably higher than Neto's (69.1 to 52.6) and Boston could look to add more than just Neto in the trade.

However, if the Angels are able to cash the last 3 plus years of Zach Neto in for the full career of Franklin Arias, they should do so in a heartbeat. Adding Arias to other young players like Denzer Guzman and Nelson Rada is a great way to start building a winning team.