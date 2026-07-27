Angels Trade Big Board: Top Assets and Rumors One Week Away from the Deadline

In desperate need of an organizational makeover, the Angels find themselves in prime position to add an influx of young talent at the trade deadline. As one of few obvious sellers in a market flooded with potential buyers, the Angels sit in an advantageous position. Add in the fact that their top assets are at premium positions and it sets John Mozeliak up to make an immediate mark on the franchise.

Mozeliak stated last week that all options are on the table at this year's trade deadline. Between that proclamation and the general swirl of rumors this time of year, the Angels are front and center on the trade front. Here is where the team stands one week away from the deadline.

Boston has interest in Zach Neto.

The Red Sox middle infield is their weak point. Their pitching depth is their strength. Boston made one move to add a bat when they traded for Curtis Mead late Saturday night. Mead plays third base whish will kick Caleb Durbin to second base and still leave Boston shy of a true shortstop.

A potential blockbuster with the Red Sox could nab the Angels significant talent from their quality farm system. Neto is controlled through the 2030 season and should net a potential frontline starter like Anthony Eyanson plus some high upside position players.

Jo Adell to Philly still has legs.

Jul 24, 2026; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels right fielder Jo Adell (7) celebrates a single in the top of the fifth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Justine Willard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the first really solid Angels trade rumor, Jo Adell to Philadelphia is still circulating on the rumor mill. The Phillies signing of Adolis Garcia provided them no value and Garcia is out for the season.

The Phillies need to improve right field and their performance against left handed pitching. Adell mashes lefties and is capable in right field. Adell is controlled through next season but is not a high value asset. Still, an intriguing arm like Moises Chace could be had for the slugger.

With right handed power fairly scarce around the league, Adell has also been loosely connected with Cleveland and Tampa Bay.

Reid Detmers short start enflamed trade rumors.

Jul 22, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers (48) walks to the dugout after being removed from the game during the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Reid Detmers could be the most valuable pitcher moved at the deadline. He will not get the headlines a Tarik Skubal trade will generate but Detmers comes with two extra years of control. Nearly every playoff contender needs pitching now and in the immediate future.

Last week Detmers was pulled from a home start after only 85 pitches on a day in which he was pitching well. That short start just two days after Mozeliak stated the organization is open to trading controllable players sent the rumor mill flying.

Milwaukee and the Dodgers stand out as two teams with loaded farm systems and the need for starting pitching. A trade to either franchise would net the Angels multiple prospects who would immediately slot at the top of the Angels prospect lists.

Detmers is slated to start tomorrow against the Astros. It will be interesting to see if he makes that start and if so how long the Angels allow him to pitch.

Jose Soriano's name continues to float on the rumor mill.

Playoff teams need pitching and Jose Soriano offers a nice mix of electric stuff, a reasonable contract, and two further years of club control. As with Detmers the rumors are more along the lines of potential destinations rather than specific clubs having interest.

Like with Detmers, the Angels could look to capitalize on the dire need both Milwaukee and the Dodgers have for starting pitching and net high quality prospects for Soriano. The Angels are known to be specifically targeting a young catcher and Milwaukee has Jeferson Quero to dangle as a return.

Ryan Zeferjahn is flying under the radar.

Jun 18, 2026; West Sacramento, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels pitcher Ryan Zeferjahn (56) throws during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Adding a sweeper, ditching his curve ball, and more evenly splitting his hard four seam fastball with his sinker has resulted in Ryan Zeferjahn turning into a quality reliever. The sweeper is generating a lot of whiffs and making his mid 90s fastballs appear even faster.

Zeferjahn is also cheap and controlled through the 2030 season. This combination of effectiveness and club control makes him attractive to every playoff team. No team has confirmed interest in Zeferjahn but the upstart Washington Nationals are in dire need of bullpen help and are stocked with middle infield prospects. The Dodgers bullpen is racked with injuries as well.

Acquired as one of four players for Luis Garcia, flipping Zeferjahn for a quality prospect would be a solid win for the Angels.

Angels rentals will not net much, if anything.

Jun 24, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Jorge Soler (12) holds an iPad in the dugout during the second inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Relievers Brent Suter and Kirby Yates will be free agents at the end of the year. Neither is pitching very well, either. It would not be surprising to see either or both moved but the return will be minimal.

Jorge Soler is a designated hitter who can not hit but is being paid handsomely to do so. It would be a shock if any team was willing to take on the remainder of his salary much less return a prospect of any note. Like many of Perry Minasian's mistakes, the only way Soler leaves the roster is via a DFA.

Still, adding lottery tickets for the relievers is better than losing them for nothing at the end of the season. Plus it can clear the way for Luke Murphy to get an opportunity at the big league level after dominating AA this season.

The Angels rebuild might start this week.

A long overdue rebuild seems to be in the works. Whether it starts this week or over the off season remains to be seen. Angels on SI will cover all trades and give analysis on the prospect return as the week progresses.