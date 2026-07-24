Zach Neto Trade Rumors: Is the Angels SS the Best Bat Available?

Until John Mozeliak told media members this week that all trade options are on the table there was little speculation that Zach Neto or other controllable players could be on the move. But with that one proclamation, rumors of a full Angels rebuild are flying and Neto's name is circulating in the rumor mill.

Boston is known to have shown interest in Neto and in recent days the Braves have been named as a possible suitor. A trade package from Boston would likely net the Angels a future front of the rotation arm plus some outfield prospects.

If Mozeliak does embark on a full scale rebuild, the Angels are in great position as one of the few obvious sellers in a market full of buyers. They are also in possession of players with great value at key positions.

But is Zach Neto the most valuable position player available? Let's look.

Why Zach Neto Dominates the 2026 MLB Trade Market

Neto packs a lot of power for a shortstop. His 19 home runs this season are proof of that. He is also a stolen base threat with 13 on the year. Coming off a 20-20 season, Neto is a near lock to again eclipse 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases.

Cost and control are also important to consider. Neto is being paid a modest (by MLB standards) $4.5 million this season and is controllable for three seasons beyond 2026. An acquiring team is not just adding a player for a playoff push. They are adding a player at a premium position for under value for three seasons.

The Flaws: High Strikeouts and Defensive Concerns

Neto is not without his warts. Pushed into the leadoff position, Neto has expanded the strike zone and struck out 31.5% of the time this season. That is a career high by a comfortable margin.

Also, Neto is not Ozzie Smith with the glove. Over the first half of his career he rated well defensively but this year has been a struggle and he is currently charged with negative 8 outs above average. On the dirt he seems to really miss the tutelage of Ron Washington.

Zach Neto vs. Other Top Trade Targets

Jul 21, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Nationals shortstop CJ Abrams (5) hits a two run home run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Compared to other likely top trade targets, Neto does hold some key advantages.

CJ Abrams is a shortstop for the Nationals who are in Wild Card contention. It would be surprising to see Abrams moved as the Nationals seem to be a team on the rise and Abrams is a big part of their resurgence. Abrams ranks even worse with the glove and comes with one fewer year of control, however, making his overall value lower than Neto's.

Luis Arraez was generally considered below average defensively at second base until Ron Washington turned him into a plus defender this season. The best pure contact hitter on the trade market, Luis has little power and is a free agent at the end of the season.

Teams thinking Hunter Goodman will be moved are dreaming. If the Rockies to trade him, he easily has the best bat of the bunch. But he can not play the middle infield.

Will Zach Neto Actually Be Traded?

Time will tell. Generally Arte Moreno has forbidden his front office from making the type of organizational changing trades being speculated here. But generally Arte Moreno has had unqualified general managers making the decisions.

Boston is showing interest. Atlanta has some nice trade chips. Other teams could emerge. The asking price will be high and Neto could actually fetch more in the off season. This is the top storyline for Angels fans to follow between now and August 3rd.