Angels News: Ron Washington Reveals Motivation Behind Cutting Veteran Outfielder
Baseball can be a cruel sport.
Even in the best of situations, the ball might not bounce the way you'd like. In the case of veteran Aaron Hicks, the Angels provided him with an opportunity to play in front of family and friends. Too often, however, the ball didn't bounce his way on the field, and now his time in Anaheim is up.
Hicks was released Monday afternoon after only 18 appearances with the Angels. The veteran outfielder hit an anemic .140 with 1 HR and 5 RBI in 57 at-bats. The bat speed he once had seemed much slower, and as such his approach at the plate was quite poor.
Hicks was born in San Pedro and went to high school in Long Beach. He was supposed to bring some real leadership and experience to a young team after signing a free agent contract in January. Unfortunately for Hicks, his lack of production on the field ended the brief partnership.
Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register broke the situation down with quotes from manager Ron Washington:
"We just thought we needed to start making some changes. I love Aaron Hicks and appreciate what he did for the time he was here, but the only thing I can say about that is it was time to move on."- Ron Washington per Jeff Fletcher
Washington elaborated further:
"We’re not trying to give a message to anyone that if you don’t do this, and if you don’t do that, you won’t be here. But if they don’t do this, and they don’t do that, then they won’t be here."- Ron Washington per Jeff Fletcher
In the wake of the Angels releasing Hicks, the team called up another former first-round draft choice in ex-Pirates infielder Cole Tucker, who's hit 3 for 8 (.375) with a double, a walk, and two stolen bases in three attempts since.