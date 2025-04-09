Astros Star Pitcher Inching Closer To Return With Next Rehab Start Date Revealed
There hasn’t been too much for Houston Astros fans to get excited about in the early going of the 2025 MLB regular season, with the team playing some underwhelming baseball.
They have gone 5-6 in their first 11 games, struggling to hit with any consistency.
A .202/.283/.290 team slash line has put a lot of pressure on the pitching staff to rise to the occasion and carry the team to victories.
For the most part, the pitchers have responded accordingly.
But, even that group cannot catch a break, as more injuries have hit them in the early going of the campaign.
Spencer Arrighetti suffered a fractured right thumb after he was hit by a line drive while playing catch in left field prior to the game against the Seattle Mariners on April 7. Luckily, he was able to avoid surgery and will be re-evaluated in two or three weeks to see how the healing is going.
With him out of the mix for at least three starts, it will be interesting to see who the Astros call upon to take his turn in the rotation.
It won’t be Lance McCullers Jr., who is continuing his rehab assignment in the minor leagues, but he continues to make positive progress.
He has made two appearances already this year, one with each of Double-A Corpus Christi and Triple-A Sugar Land.
McCullers is set to make his second appearance with Sugar Land this weekend, as Chandler Rome of The Athletic reported when his next rehab start will be.
At this point, just being on the mound and making starts is a good sign for the veteran right-hander. Alas, the team would like to see him perform at a higher level on Saturday than he has thus far.
Through 3.2 innings, McCullers has struggled, surrendering six runs, four of which are earned, on six hits and four walks to go along with four strikeouts.
These are the first innings he has logged in a professional setting, whether it be the minor leagues or Major Leagues, since 2022. He has missed the last two seasons dealing with injuries.
His Grapefruit League debut came on March 18, as he continues ramping up and stretching himself out for what he hopes is an eventual return to the Astros’ big league rotation.
The last time McCullers pitched on a Major League mound was Nov. 1, 2022 in the World Series against the Philadelphia Phillies when he surrendered seven runs in 4.1 innings of work.