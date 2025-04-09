Astros Emerging Star Pitcher Receives Positive Update After Freak Injury
The Houston Astros have received somewhat positive injury news after a freak accident sidelined one of their top pitchers.
Recently, while playing catch in the outfield, emerging star Spencer Arrighetti suffered a fractured thumb on his throwing hand during batting practice.
There was a ton of concern about what the timeline might be for his return since this affects his ability to throw.
Fortunately, manager Joe Espada recently provided an update on what the next steps will be for the return of Arrighetti, and it sounds optimistic since they don't believe he'll need surgery.
Coming into the year, Arrighetti was projected to be a breakout star for the Astros.
Even though the numbers weren’t great overall in 2024, he really stepped up in the second half of the season and figured to be a fixture in the rotation moving forward.
For a team that is struggling, a pitcher of this caliber missing time isn’t ideal.
While he will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks, he will have to get his arm back in shape following this injury which could result in it taking months before he returns.
As Houston tries to navigate a slow start, their rotation was arguably the greatest strength of the team. Now, they will have to try and survive an injury to a key member of the rotation for an extended period of time.
While it is fortunate that surgery seems unlikely, the timeline to return still appears to be a long one.