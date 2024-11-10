Former Houston Astros Fan Favorite Lands Just Outside Top 10 in Power Rankings
The Houston Astros dynasty is creeping ever closer to crossing over the decade-long threshold, with multiple American League West division crowns, American League pennants, and two World Series championships in that time.
While they did face an early exit from the postseason this year, the dynasty is anything but over, as the lineup is still one of the most dangerous in the sport.
A big part of the early years was shortstop Carlos Correa, one of the few at the position who can provide a high level of production on both the offensive and defensive sides of the field.
Correa left in free agency after the 2021 campaign, one that saw the veteran lead MLB in bWAR with 7.2. He signed with the Minnesota Twins on a one-year deal, before signing with the Twins again the next offseason to a six-year, $200 million deal with club options running from 2029-2032.
Injuries have plagued the star throughout his tenure in Minnesota, including last season, but he was still able to put up one of the best performances of his career, and by far his best with the Twins to this point.
After the 2024 campaign that Correa produced, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked him just outside the top 10 in the shortstop power rankings, with the veteran landing 11th.
"Plantar fasciitis kept Correa sidelined for 51 games during the second half of the 2024 season, or he would have been a lock for a spot inside the Top 10 of these rankings," writes Reuter, "even with all the time he missed, he was still a 3.7-WAR player, hitting .310/.388/.517 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 54 RBI in 86 games while earning his third career All-Star selection and first in a Twins uniform."
Even though it was truncated, it was a spectacular showing from the star, who entered 2024 hitting .261/.339/.433 with 40 home runs, 129 RBI, and a 115 OPS+ across the first two years with Minnesota.
Defensively, Correa showed once again that he is one of the better gloves at the position, posting five Outs Above Average in 2024 per Baseball Savant, the ninth most by any shortstop this year.
It was a season that the Twins wished was longer for the star, as the production he provided the team when healthy went a long way toward their success, no matter how limited it was.